Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Regency Silver Corp. (TSXV: RSMX) (OTCQB: RSMXF) (FSE: ZJ90) ("Regency Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the second hole of its ongoing 2026 drill program at its Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico has intersected sulphide-specularite bearing breccia and vein-infill in multiple zones across a broad interval (Figure 1). Hole REG-26-28 was drilled ~75m below Hole REG 25-26 and intersected broad mineralization from ~430m to ~540m. A breccia zone with chalcopyrite, pyrite and specularite with intense silica-sericite alteration is intersected from ~500m to ~535m. The core zone is ~ 180m to the south of a similar breccia intersected in REG-25-25 (See news release dated December 8, 2025). Previously drilled holes REG-23-21 yielded 38m of 7.36 g/t gold, REG-22-01 yielded 35.8 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.82 g/t silver, and REG-23-14 yielded 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold.

"The visual results from REG-26-28 further demonstrate the continuity and scale of the Dios Padre breccia system. Intersecting multiple zones of sulphide-specularite mineralization at depth strengthens our confidence that this system widens below historic workings. These observations continue to support the significant upside potential of the project as we advance our 2026 drill program" said Bruce Bragagnolo, CEO.

We currently do not have analytical results for the intervals from the 2025 or 2026 drill programs, so there is no assurance when comparing the potential assay quality of these intersections to REG-22-01, REG-23-14 and REG-23-21. However, in terms of geology, alteration, mineral species and abundance, the zones appear to compare favorably. For comparative purposes, mineralized intervals and their corresponding assays can be found in press releases dated January 8, 2026, February 23, 2023 and November 2, 2023.

Technical Information

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by Michael Tucker, P. Geo, who is recognized as a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Tucker is also a director of the Company and for that reason is not considered independent. Mr. Tucker has read and approved the technical contents of this news release.

ABOUT REGENCY SILVER CORP.

Regency Silver Corp. is a Canadian resource company exploring for high grade gold, copper, and silver in Mexico. Regency Silver is led by a team of experienced professionals with expertise in both exploration and production. Regency's flagship project is the high-grade Dios Padre project in Sonora, Mexico where Regency has made a large, high grade, gold-copper-silver discovery which appears to be a large magmatic-hydrothermal system which widens at depth. Drill results have included 38 metres of 7.36 g/t gold in hole REG-23-21, 36 metres of 6.84 g/t gold, 0.88% copper and 21.8 g/t silver in hole REG-22-01, and 29.4 m of 6.32 g/t gold in hole REG-23-14.

Figure 1: Selection of photographs of the sulphide-specularite infilled breccias from REG-26-28.

Figure 2: Plan map with hole traces for current and historic holes. Dios Padre deep breccia in red is projected vertically to surface. Red trace on REG-26-28, REG-26-27, and REG-25-26 is the vertical projection of the non-continuous zone of sulphide-specularite mineralization to surface.

Figure 3: 3D slice through the Dios Padre drilling area looking west. Dios Padre breccia zone (Red- projected) and the drill hole traces with block model and historic mine workings of historic silver mine. Red bars on drill traces indicate broad zones of non-continuous sulphide-specularite mineralization.

