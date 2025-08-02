

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - T-Mobile (TMUS) has completed its $4.3 billion acquisition of UScellular's wireless operations, a move set to significantly enhance mobile and broadband experiences for consumers nationwide.



Over four million UScellular customers will now gain access to T-Mobile's high-speed network, with many also becoming eligible for its in-home broadband offerings-particularly in underserved areas.



T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert stated the acquisition is a major milestone, bringing UScellular customers into the fold with access to superior network performance, value-driven plans, and expanded service options. Customers will benefit immediately from improved roaming and coverage, with a fully integrated network experience rolling out in the coming months. Most UScellular devices will continue working seamlessly on T-Mobile's network.



UScellular's former CEO Laurent Therivel said the deal honors their mission of connecting communities while offering customers an upgraded experience under T-Mobile's broader umbrella.



UScellular customers will keep their existing plans for now but can opt into T-Mobile's unlimited plans featuring perks such as streaming services, international roaming, in-flight Wi-Fi, and more. Starting August 7, customers will also enjoy Un-carrier perks like travel and dining benefits, enhanced customer support, and expanded retail and digital service options.



The transaction includes wireless customers, stores, and select spectrum assets. T-Mobile paid $2.6 billion in cash and will assume $1.7 billion in debt through an exchange offer closing by August 5, 2025. The UScellular brand will be phased out as part of the integration. The remaining spectrum and towers will continue under the newly named Array Digital Infrastructure Inc., which will operate as a standalone infrastructure company.



T-Mobile confirmed the deal will not affect its previously announced $14 billion shareholder return authorization for 2025 and plans to share financial impacts in its Q3 earnings call.



TMUS currently trades at $237.2 or 0.51% lower on the NasdaqGS.



