Barranco Gold Mining Corp. in Final Negotiations to Acquire Strategic Mineral Claims

CSE: BAR

FWB: 314

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Barranco Gold Mining Corp. ("Barranco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire a package of prospective mineral claims under the Ontario Mining Lands Administration System (MLAS).

The properties are located in an area with strong historical exploration data and are directly adjacent to two active mining companies currently advancing their own projects. This strategic positioning enhances the potential value of the acquisition and provides multiple opportunities for future development.

The Company expects the transaction to close imminently, subject to customary approvals and final due diligence. Upon completion, Barranco intends to initiate work programs designed to unlock the potential of these claims.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential acquisition, anticipated closing, and planned exploration activities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all. Barranco disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Barranco Gold Mining Corp