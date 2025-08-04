

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Hirose Electric reported first quarter profit to owners of parent of 7.2 billion yen, down 14.0% from prior year. Earnings per share was 213.58 yen compared to 248.40 yen. Revenue was 48.97 billion yen, up 9.1%.



For the first half, the company projects profit to owners of parent of 14.0 billion yen, and revenue of 95.5 billion yen. For the year ending March 31, 2026, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 28.0 billion yen, and revenue of 191.0 billion yen.



