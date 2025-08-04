Anzeige
Montag, 04.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der nächste HYPE beginnt: Angriff im Dogecoin- & Litecoin-Bereich nach der Spitze
04.08.2025
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 04

The Diverse Income Trust plc

04thAugust 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 1st August 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

1st August 2025 108.10 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 105.84 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

04thAugust 2025


