

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Monday announced positive data from Phase 3 Portal study, a long-term extension of the Phase III Archway study, of Susvimo for the treatment of people with neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).



Results showed that with two refills a year, Susvimo maintained vision and stabilised the retina for five years, with durability maintained in about 95% of patients.



The data were presented at the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2025 Annual Meeting in Long Beach, California, United States.



