Montag, 04.08.2025
WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
04.08.25 | 08:13
0,283 Euro
-1,05 % -0,003
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.08.2025 14:25 Uhr
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: OptiCept receives order worth approximately SEK 3.6 million from leading olive oil producer in Spain

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) has received an order worth approximately SEK 3.6 million for the company's patented CEPT® system for improved olive oil extraction. The customer is a well-established Spanish olive oil producer operating in Andalusia and Extremadura - two key regions for olive oil production. Delivery and installation of the system are planned ahead of the 2025 harvest season.

"This is a customer with significant influence in the industry. This order means that we are now establishing ourselves with a leading producer who also operates in Extremadura, complementing our growing presence in Andalusia. The broader product offering has been very well received, which creates strong conditions for accelerated growth in 2026 - both with existing customers and new ones," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

The customer is a family-owned company founded in 1955 and is today considered one of the leading producers in Spain. They operate production facilities in both Andalusia and Extremadura.

In-depth information about the market's growth potential and OptiCept's strategy in the olive oil segment can be found in the report OPTINSIGHTS: OLIVE OIL, available here:
https://investor.opticept.se/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Optinsights-Olivolja.pdf

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

This information is information that OptiCept Technologies is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-04 14:24 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
