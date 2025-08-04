

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ONEOK Inc. (OKE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $841 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $780 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ONEOK Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $841 Mln. vs. $780 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $1.33 last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News