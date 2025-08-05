

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAF.PK) Tuesday reported net loss of 42.104 billion yen or 66.79 yen per basic share for the first quarter, compared with net profit of 49.814 billion yen or 79.06 yen per basic share in the same quarter a year ago, primarily impacted by lower sales.



Operating loss was 46.115 billion yen compared with operating income of 50.360 billion yen last year.



Sales for the quarter declined 8.8% to 1,099.770 billion yen from 1,205.563 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects sales to decline 2.4% to 4,900 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decrease 82.5% to 20 billion yen with EPS of 31.73 yen per share.



