

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - USS Co., Ltd. (USV.F) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY10.232 billion, or JPY21.69 per share. This compares with JPY9.252 billion, or JPY19.22 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to JPY27.389 billion from JPY25.640 billion last year.



USS Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY10.232 Bln. vs. JPY9.252 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY21.69 vs. JPY19.22 last year. -Revenue: JPY27.389 Bln vs. JPY25.640 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its annual net earnings outlook.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, USS now expects a net income of JPY 38.850 billion, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 38.300 billion. Income per basic share is now anticipated to be JPY 83.46 against the earlier expectation of JPY 80.92 per share.



USS now projects sales of JPY 111.800 billion, unchanged from the prior outlook of JPY 111.800 billion.



For the 12-month period to 31, 2025, the company had registered a net profit of JPY 37.636 billion, or JPY 78.51 per diluted share, on sales of JPY 104.021 billion.



USS now aims to pay an annual total dividend of JPY 50.40 per share, higher than the prior outlook of JPY 48.60 per share.



