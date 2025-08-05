Enterprises adopt hybrid and multicloud architectures for data protection, flexibility, edge computing, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the Netherlands are shifting to hybrid and multicloud environments for agility, security and compliance, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for the Netherlands finds demand for sovereign cloud solutions rising as data protection and digital sovereignty mandates grow stricter and more coordinated. Dutch enterprises, particularly in regulated sectors such as healthcare, finance and government, are seeking cloud architectures that ensure sensitive data remains within national boundaries.

"The Dutch market is experiencing rapid growth in sovereign and hybrid cloud adoption," said Anthony Drake, partner at ISG. "This trend aligns closely with sustainability initiatives that are also influencing data center investments."

The Netherlands is emerging as a leading European market for colocation and edge computing, driven by enterprise demand for secure, sustainable and compliant data centers, the report says. As edge computing grows, many organizations are also using colocation centers for faster data processing that is available closer to users.

Sustainability goals are driving Dutch enterprises toward green data center operations, with more than 80 percent of centers already powered by renewable energy, ISG says. Enterprises adopt measures such as advanced cooling technologies, waste heat reuse and renewable energy integration to enhance operational efficiency, comply with environmental laws and meet national climate targets.

Many Dutch companies are adopting advanced technologies such as AI, ML and real-time monitoring to strengthen cloud operations and security, the report says. Industries including healthcare and finance embrace robust security models such as zero trust to protect complex cloud environments. Amid this evolution, providers are addressing skills shortages by expanding managed services and automation, helping clients address cloud complexity.

Enterprises in the Netherlands increasingly seek flexible, customized cloud solutions that go beyond basic infrastructure to support efficient workload migration, seamless integration and enhanced security for sensitive data, ISG says. Companies need these environments to ensure greater operational control, improved performance and adherence to evolving data protection regulations.

"Dutch enterprises are prioritizing adaptable cloud strategies to navigate changing technology demands," said Meenakshi Srivastava, lead analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "They prefer tailored services that simplify compliance while providing strong protection."

The report also explores other cloud trends in the Netherlands, including the requirement for cloud portability and interoperability to avoid vendor lock-in and the deployment of adaptive AI solutions to streamline complex business processes.

For more insights into the cloud-related challenges faced by Dutch enterprises, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens® Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for the Netherlands evaluates the capabilities of 48 providers across three quadrants: Managed Services, Colocation Services and AI-Ready Infrastructure Consulting.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Kyndryl and TCS as Leaders in two quadrants each. Atos, Cognizant, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, DXC Technology, Equinix, Eurofiber Cloud Infra, maincubes, NorthC Datacenters, NTT DATA, QTS and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, LTIMindtree and nLighten are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among private/hybrid cloud and data center service providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Private/Hybrid Cloud Data Center Services report for the Netherlands is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

