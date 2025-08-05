Audiences vote Scavenger AI, Iridius, PeduL and Wakefully top tech pitches at ISG events in Frankfurt, Boston and New York

AI-powered solutions for powering data queries, solution building, talent acquisition and mental wellness won the ISG Startup Challenges at recent events in Frankfurt, Boston and New York hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

ISG Startup Challenges feature entrepreneurs behind innovative solutions who deliver pitches on how their technology will add the most value to a business or community. Event judges question the presenters, and audience members vote for the technology they are more likely to implement within their own organizations.

Scavenger AI GmbH, an AI-powered tool that enables users to query complex databases in natural language and receive instant answers, visualizations and actionable insights without the need for technical skills, was voted the winner of the Startup Challenge at the ISG AI Impact Summit, June 23-24 at the Westin Grand in Frankfurt.

Maximilian Hahnenkamp, Scavenger AI co-founder and managing director, pitched his solution against Veera Virintie, CEO of Focus Tiger, a science-backed tool designed to improve focus, productivity and brain performance, and Abdullah Zeyn, CEO of Museful, a social impact startup that provides personalized, multilingual museum guides that adapt to individual interests and knowledge levels.

"More than two-thirds of companies surveyed by ISG Research say lack of expertise and difficulty managing complexity are hindering their progress on data and AI solutions," said Karen Healy, partner and global leader of ISG Events. "Our ISG Startup Challenges offer a fast-paced, informative way for entrepreneurs to introduce their capabilities to enterprises that want and need to leverage AI in their organizations."

At the ISG AI Impact Summit, June 3-4 at Hotel Commonwealth in Boston, audience members selected the solution pitched by Mike Kropp, CEO of Iridius, an enterprise-grade solution factory that enables builders to create AI solutions in days instead of months.

Iridius pitched against Reid McCrabb, co-founder and CEO of Linkt AI, which develops custom AI agents designed to automate complex, knowledge-based workflows, and Saji Nair, co-founder and CEO of BCube Analytics, Inc., a cloud solution that automates evidence gathering, maps controls, and delivers live assurance dashboards that cut preparation time by up to sixty percent and strengthen governance for financial institutions and FinTechs.

In the Startup Challenge at the ISG Future Workplace Summit, May 6-7 at Ease Hospitality in New York, Gen Z employer branding and talent acquisition tool PeduL, pitched by Vivek Pandit, COO, won the audience vote. PeduL competed against PhoneScreen AI, a solution that automates candidate phone screenings using advanced AI, pitched by its founder, Colin Gillingham, and ICARUS Education, an educational technology company that combines e-learning, AI and P2P courses, pitched by its CEO, Nektar Baziotis.

Sansan Fibri, founder and CEO of Wakefully, won the Startup Challenge at the ISG Xperience Summit, March 25-26 at the Westin Times Square in New York. Wakefully is an AI-driven workplace mental wellness platform that analyzes dream patterns and subconscious narratives to reframe limiting beliefs, boost productivity, improve employee engagement and enhance emotional resilience.

Wakefully pitched against Vinicius David, chief growth officer of Birdie AI, which leverages AI to bridge the gap between CX and product teams by integrating user feedback, user behavior and user identity, and Frank Casale, CEO of Tranquilla AI, a first-of-its-kind empathic artificial intelligence dedicated to providing emotional comfort, enhancing customer service and offering personalized coaching.

"AI adoption is ultimately a human and cultural challenge," Healy said. "The solutions pitched at our Startup Challenges this spring blended AI with more traditional business approaches to deliver entirely new ways of engaging employees."

