Tecnotree, a global leader in digital platforms for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies for the telecommunications industry, today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025. The company demonstrated strong operational discipline, improved profitability, and sustained growth despite currency headwinds, while expanding its footprint in mature markets, particularly Europe.

Tecnotree Reports Continued Positive Free Cash Flow and Expansion in Europe in H1 2025

First Half (January June 2025)

Net sales of EUR 34.2 million (EUR 34.9 million), down 2.1% year-on-year; in constant currency, EUR 35.9 million, up 2.7% year-on-year.

Operating result of EUR 9.6 million (EUR 8.0 million), up 20.6% year-on-year.

Operating margin improved to 28.0% (22.8%), up 520 bps year-on-year

Foreign exchange losses increased to EUR 4.0 million (EUR 2.5 million).

Net result EUR 2.6 million (EUR 3.7 million), down 30.0% year-on-year.

Gross cash flow from operations EUR 10.5 million (EUR 7.3 million).

Positive free cash flow of EUR 2.1 million (negative EUR 3.9 million).

Earnings per share stable at EUR 0.2 (EUR 0.2).

Order book at the end of the period EUR 105.7 million (EUR 72.6 million), up 45.5% year-on-year.

Key Achievements:

New Customer Acquisitions: Expanded the global footprint by signing multiple new customers across Europe, South Africa, and mature markets including the UK, reflecting growing demand for Tecnotree's AI-powered digital platforms.

Digital Stack Deliveries: Successfully completed 10 critical digital transformation deliveries for leading CSPs, along with a total of 695 features, advancing deployments in Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Enablers (MVNX) segments, with our cloud native BSS stack.

Product Innovation and Feature Enrichment: Continued to enhance product capabilities with new features introduced on Tecnotree Moments and Tecnotree Sensa platforms, strengthening AI/ML-powered customer value management, campaign-as-a-service, and multi-cloud capabilities.

Analyst Recognitions: Six strategic Gartner reports in 2025, reinforcing our relevance and leadership across critical CSP capabilities: Hype Cycle for Enterprise Communication Services, 2025 Hype Cycle for Operations and Automation in the Communications Industry 2025 Market Guide for CSP Revenue Management Monetization Solutions Market Guide for CSP B2B Digital Marketplace Solutions Market Guide for CSP Customer Management Experience Solutions Hype Cycle for Customer Experience and Monetization In the Communication Industry, 2025

Industry Awards: Tecnotree was named Telecom Vendor of the Year at the Asian Telecom Awards 2025 for our GenAI-powered CVM and Marketing Transformation suite with Emtel, acknowledging our innovation and impact across Asia. Additionally, Tecnotree has been nominated in five categories at the TM Forum Excellence Awards 2025, including as a finalist for Excellence in ODA Implementation highlighting excellence in B2B2C monetization and Open Digital Architecture (ODA) implementations.

Strategic Partnerships: Strengthened alliances with global System Integrators such as HCL Tech and Accenture, accelerating expansion into mature telecom markets. Collaborations with hyper-scalers like Microsoft Azure continue to enhance Tecnotree's cloud-native readiness and market reach.

Market Expansion Order Book Growth: The order book reached a record EUR 105.7 million, driven by new large-scale projects primarily in the UK, Europe, and South Africa, with delivery milestones weighted towards the second half of 2025 and beyond.

CEO Statement:

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, stated: "Our H1 2025 results highlight the strength of our operational discipline and strategic focus. Achieving positive free cash flow for the fifth consecutive quarter, while expanding our footprint in mature markets, reinforces our confidence in Tecnotree's growth trajectory. We remain committed to delivering innovative, AI-driven solutions that enable our customers' digital transformations and unlock new revenue streams. I am proud of partners and our teams for driving this success and look forward to continued momentum for the remainder of the year."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) leader delivering AI/ML-enabled, cloud-native, and multi-cloud extensible solutions for telecommunications. With 59 TM Forum Open API certifications, Tecnotree provides agile order-to-cash and subscription management platforms, along with fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplaces via Tecnotree Moments. The company is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

