Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C3BL | ISIN: US88642K1043 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIDEROCK COMPANIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIDEROCK COMPANIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.08.2025 14:38 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiderock Companies, Inc. Enters Exclusive European Distribution Agreement with NextGen Bioplastics, Accelerating Sustainable Packaging Expansion Across Europe

Exclusive Agreement Targets $105B+ European Food Packaging Market within $420B+ Global Industry

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTCID:TDRK), a growth-driven holding company focused on sustainable manufacturing and infrastructure, today announced that its subsidiary, Tiderock Distribution Ltd., has signed a Master Exclusive Distribution Agreement with NextGen Bioplastics, Inc. granting exclusive rights to distribute NextGen's innovative bioplastic products across European Union, Great Britain, and Ireland.

This multi-year agreement positions Tiderock at the forefront of Europe's rapidly growing USD $75-105 billion food packaging market (2025 estimate), a key segment within the USD $420+ billion global food packaging industry projected to exceed USD $660 billion by 2035. The deal leverages Tiderock's established market relationships across quick service restaurants, food producers and transportation companies, to capitalize on the Europe's accelerating shift to renewable and compostable materials driven by strict sustainability mandates and consumer demand.

Under the agreement, Tiderock is set forth to achieve annual minimum sales objectives, supported by a broad portfolio of certified compostable and food-contact safe bioplastic solutions meeting EN 13432 and ASTM D6400 standards. These products offer scalable, cost-effective alternatives to petroleum-based plastics, targeting industries undergoing regulatory-driven transformation.

"We are excited to exclusively introduce NextGen Bioplastics' advanced materials across Europe," said William Waldrop, Director of Tiderock Companies. "This agreement aligns with our strategy to scale sustainable manufacturing solutions and leverage our deep market relationships in Europe. By combining Tiderock's distribution network and NextGen's innovative product line, we are ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for compliant, eco-friendly packaging."

NextGen Bioplastics' portfolio includes a full suite of biodegradable single-use content containers, deli packaging, and food service solutions engineered to reduce environmental impact without compromising performance. The collaboration also includes commitments to joint product development, market compliance, and technical training to support customer adoption.

This agreement represents another milestone in Tiderock's mission to drive sustainable industrial innovation, expanding its reach into high-growth markets where regulatory pressures and consumer preferences are transforming legacy supply chains.

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.:

Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC:TDRK) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and scaling innovative businesses in advanced manufacturing, composite materials, and sustainable industrial solutions. Through strategic investments and operational leadership, Tiderock is building a global manufacturing company positioned to meet the evolving demands of modern infrastructure, transportation, and clean technology markets. www.tiderockcompanies.com

About NextGen Bioplastics, Inc.:

NextGen Bioplastics, Inc. develops and manufactures renewable, compostable, and food-contact safe packaging solutions designed to help industries transition away from petroleum-based plastics. Its products comply with global environmental standards and are engineered to meet the performance needs of today's food service and manufacturing industries. www.nextgenbioplastics.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. Tiderock Companies disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Tiderock Companies, Inc.
Email: investors@tiderockcompanies.com
Website: www.tiderockcompanies.com

SOURCE: Tiderock Companies, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tiderock-companies-inc.-enters-exclusive-european-distribution-a-1056529

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.