Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 15:29
1,550 Euro
+1,97 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5301,87019:57
Dow Jones News
05.08.2025 18:45 Uhr
283 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
5 August 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  5 August 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         89,952 
 
Highest price paid per share:            140.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             135.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    138.3186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,815,868 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,815,868) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      138.3186p                       89,952

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
55              135.80          08:17:24         00347902395TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             135.80          08:17:24         00347902396TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             135.80          08:17:24         00347902397TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             136.00          08:17:24         00347902398TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             136.00          09:09:13         00347929192TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             136.00          09:09:26         00347929276TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             136.60          09:11:08         00347929910TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             137.00          09:18:24         00347933079TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             138.20          10:13:17         00347963944TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              138.40          10:21:01         00347970047TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             138.40          10:21:01         00347970048TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             138.40          10:21:01         00347970049TRLO1     XLON 
 
269             138.40          10:21:01         00347970050TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             138.60          10:36:12         00347984298TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             138.80          10:36:12         00347984299TRLO1     XLON 
 
357             139.00          10:42:44         00347992188TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             138.60          10:52:16         00348003322TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             138.80          10:52:16         00348003323TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             138.80          10:52:16         00348003324TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             139.20          11:22:27         00348012221TRLO1     XLON 
 
335             139.20          12:02:00         00348013690TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             139.60          12:20:01         00348014364TRLO1     XLON 
 
467             140.00          12:21:06         00348014393TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             140.00          12:21:06         00348014394TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             139.60          12:23:04         00348014534TRLO1     XLON 
 
286             139.60          12:23:04         00348014535TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             139.20          12:30:31         00348014826TRLO1     XLON 
 
34              139.20          12:30:31         00348014827TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             138.80          12:50:41         00348015412TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              139.20          12:55:16         00348015549TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              138.80          12:56:16         00348015587TRLO1     XLON 
 
31              138.80          12:56:16         00348015588TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              139.00          12:56:52         00348015597TRLO1     XLON 
 
73              139.00          12:56:52         00348015598TRLO1     XLON 
 
55              139.00          12:56:52         00348015599TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             139.00          12:57:00         00348015602TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              139.00          12:57:00         00348015603TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              139.00          12:57:00         00348015604TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              139.00          12:57:00         00348015605TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              139.00          12:57:00         00348015606TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              138.80          12:59:10         00348015661TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             139.40          13:12:20         00348016080TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             139.40          13:12:20         00348016081TRLO1     XLON 
 
21163            139.40          13:12:20         00348016082TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             139.40          13:12:31         00348016088TRLO1     XLON 
 
607             139.20          13:12:37         00348016089TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              139.40          13:14:42         00348016109TRLO1     XLON 
 
264             139.40          13:14:42         00348016110TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             139.40          13:14:42         00348016111TRLO1     XLON 
 
267             139.40          13:14:42         00348016112TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             139.40          13:14:42         00348016113TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             139.40          13:14:42         00348016114TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             139.40          13:14:42         00348016115TRLO1     XLON 
 
237             139.40          13:14:42         00348016116TRLO1     XLON 
 
253             139.40          13:14:42         00348016117TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             139.40          13:14:42         00348016118TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             139.40          13:14:42         00348016119TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             139.40          13:14:42         00348016120TRLO1     XLON 
 
231             139.40          13:14:42         00348016121TRLO1     XLON 
 
258             139.40          13:14:43         00348016122TRLO1     XLON 
 
262             139.40          13:14:43         00348016123TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             139.40          13:14:43         00348016124TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             139.40          13:14:43         00348016125TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             139.40          13:14:43         00348016126TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             139.40          13:14:43         00348016127TRLO1     XLON 
 
260             139.40          13:14:43         00348016128TRLO1     XLON 
 
259             139.40          13:14:43         00348016129TRLO1     XLON 
 
255             139.40          13:14:43         00348016130TRLO1     XLON 
 
243             139.40          13:14:43         00348016131TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             139.40          13:14:43         00348016132TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2025 12:09 ET (16:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.