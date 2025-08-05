DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 05-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 5 August 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 5 August 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 89,952 Highest price paid per share: 140.00p Lowest price paid per share: 135.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.3186p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 309,815,868 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (309,815,868) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 138.3186p 89,952

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 55 135.80 08:17:24 00347902395TRLO1 XLON 150 135.80 08:17:24 00347902396TRLO1 XLON 374 135.80 08:17:24 00347902397TRLO1 XLON 579 136.00 08:17:24 00347902398TRLO1 XLON 635 136.00 09:09:13 00347929192TRLO1 XLON 628 136.00 09:09:26 00347929276TRLO1 XLON 607 136.60 09:11:08 00347929910TRLO1 XLON 450 137.00 09:18:24 00347933079TRLO1 XLON 607 138.20 10:13:17 00347963944TRLO1 XLON 62 138.40 10:21:01 00347970047TRLO1 XLON 113 138.40 10:21:01 00347970048TRLO1 XLON 153 138.40 10:21:01 00347970049TRLO1 XLON 269 138.40 10:21:01 00347970050TRLO1 XLON 612 138.60 10:36:12 00347984298TRLO1 XLON 612 138.80 10:36:12 00347984299TRLO1 XLON 357 139.00 10:42:44 00347992188TRLO1 XLON 581 138.60 10:52:16 00348003322TRLO1 XLON 581 138.80 10:52:16 00348003323TRLO1 XLON 542 138.80 10:52:16 00348003324TRLO1 XLON 103 139.20 11:22:27 00348012221TRLO1 XLON 335 139.20 12:02:00 00348013690TRLO1 XLON 186 139.60 12:20:01 00348014364TRLO1 XLON 467 140.00 12:21:06 00348014393TRLO1 XLON 593 140.00 12:21:06 00348014394TRLO1 XLON 300 139.60 12:23:04 00348014534TRLO1 XLON 286 139.60 12:23:04 00348014535TRLO1 XLON 576 139.20 12:30:31 00348014826TRLO1 XLON 34 139.20 12:30:31 00348014827TRLO1 XLON 608 138.80 12:50:41 00348015412TRLO1 XLON 77 139.20 12:55:16 00348015549TRLO1 XLON 6 138.80 12:56:16 00348015587TRLO1 XLON 31 138.80 12:56:16 00348015588TRLO1 XLON 6 139.00 12:56:52 00348015597TRLO1 XLON 73 139.00 12:56:52 00348015598TRLO1 XLON 55 139.00 12:56:52 00348015599TRLO1 XLON 420 139.00 12:57:00 00348015602TRLO1 XLON 35 139.00 12:57:00 00348015603TRLO1 XLON 20 139.00 12:57:00 00348015604TRLO1 XLON 1 139.00 12:57:00 00348015605TRLO1 XLON 1 139.00 12:57:00 00348015606TRLO1 XLON 19 138.80 12:59:10 00348015661TRLO1 XLON 637 139.40 13:12:20 00348016080TRLO1 XLON 3000 139.40 13:12:20 00348016081TRLO1 XLON 21163 139.40 13:12:20 00348016082TRLO1 XLON 629 139.40 13:12:31 00348016088TRLO1 XLON 607 139.20 13:12:37 00348016089TRLO1 XLON 32 139.40 13:14:42 00348016109TRLO1 XLON 264 139.40 13:14:42 00348016110TRLO1 XLON 250 139.40 13:14:42 00348016111TRLO1 XLON 267 139.40 13:14:42 00348016112TRLO1 XLON 637 139.40 13:14:42 00348016113TRLO1 XLON 211 139.40 13:14:42 00348016114TRLO1 XLON 253 139.40 13:14:42 00348016115TRLO1 XLON 237 139.40 13:14:42 00348016116TRLO1 XLON 253 139.40 13:14:42 00348016117TRLO1 XLON 251 139.40 13:14:42 00348016118TRLO1 XLON 232 139.40 13:14:42 00348016119TRLO1 XLON 231 139.40 13:14:42 00348016120TRLO1 XLON 231 139.40 13:14:42 00348016121TRLO1 XLON 258 139.40 13:14:43 00348016122TRLO1 XLON 262 139.40 13:14:43 00348016123TRLO1 XLON 249 139.40 13:14:43 00348016124TRLO1 XLON 227 139.40 13:14:43 00348016125TRLO1 XLON 206 139.40 13:14:43 00348016126TRLO1 XLON 236 139.40 13:14:43 00348016127TRLO1 XLON 260 139.40 13:14:43 00348016128TRLO1 XLON 259 139.40 13:14:43 00348016129TRLO1 XLON 255 139.40 13:14:43 00348016130TRLO1 XLON 243 139.40 13:14:43 00348016131TRLO1 XLON 256 139.40 13:14:43 00348016132TRLO1 XLON

