

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ):



Earnings: -$718.47 million in Q2 vs. $168.57 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$11.74 in Q2 vs. $2.49 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc reported adjusted earnings of -$504.85 million or -$8.25 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.045 billion in Q2 vs. $1.023 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.80 - $5.60 Full year revenue guidance: $4,150 - $4,300 Mln



