Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A3C9RE | ISIN: SE0016609499 | Ticker-Symbol: 52SA
PR Newswire
06.08.2025 07:36 Uhr
140 Leser
Systemair AB: Systemair Annual and Sustainability Report 2024/25

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Systemair AB (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) has today published its Annual and Sustainability Report for 2024/25. The report is published on group.systemair.com, in both Swedish and English versions.

The highlights of the year include strategic investments and directives that strengthen Systemair's position as an industry leader.

A printed version, an Annual Overview, will be distributed shortly to those who have registered their interest. The Overview can also be ordered in printed format on the website group.systemair.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Roland Kasper, CEO + 46 73 094 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO + 46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, 739 30 Skinnskatteberg, +46 222-440 00, www.systemair.com

This information was made public by the above-mentioned contacts on 6 August 2025 at 07:00.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2024/25 financial year and today employs approximately 6,700 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 7.9 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

