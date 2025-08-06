

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kakaku.com, Inc. (KKC.F) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 7.289 billion yen for the first quarter, 2.9% higher than 7.086 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.



Operating profit increased 4.9% to 7.318 billion yen from 6.977 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit was 5.025 billion yen or 25.4 yen per share, up from 4.824 billion yen or 24.36 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 24% to 21.958 billion yen from 17.713 billion yen in the previous year.



For the first half, the company expects revenue to increase 18.5% to 43.1 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decline 4.1% to 9.2 billion yen with basic EPS of 46.53 yen.



Looking forward to the full year, Kakaku.com sees revenue of 92 billion euros, up 17.3%, with net profit of 19 billion yen, 5.2% lower than last year. Basic EPS for the year is expected at 96.09.



