

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kajima Corporation (KAJ.F), a Japanese construction company, on Wednesday reported a rise in net profit for the first quarter, helped by improved revenue.



For the three-month period to June 30, the company registered a net income of JPY 26.519 billion, or JPY 56.46 per basic share, higher than JPY 17.433 billion, or JPY 36.60 per basic share, in the same period last year.



Operating income was JPY 37.574 billion, compared with JPY 25.274 billion a year ago. The company posted revenue of JPY 649.617 billion, up from JPY 613.218 billion in the previous year.



For the full year, Kajima has reaffirmed its annual outlook. For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, the company still anticipates a net profit of JPY 130 billion, up 3.3% from last year. Income per basic share is still projected to be at JPY 278.16. Kajima continues to project annual revenue of JPY 2.950 trillion, up 1.3% from the previous year.



For the full year, the company still aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 112 per share, higher than the previous year's JPY 104 per share.



