TOYO will distribute IQM's on-premises superconducting quantum computers for universities, research institutions and enterprises, emphasising the commercial potential of quantum computing.

The partnership will also promote the next generation of quantum talent in Japan.

This move reinforces IQM's presence and commitment to advance the local quantum ecosystem, following partnerships and initiatives in the country.

IQM Quantum Computers, a global leader in full-stack superconducting quantum computers, and TOYO Corporation have signed a distribution agreement to accelerate quantum computing adoption for the Japanese market.

IQM and TOYO Corporation sign distribution agreement to drive quantum adoption in Japan

With the agreement, Toyo, which is a leading company in measurement technology and promoting technological innovation in Japan, will market and sell IQM Spark, a 5-qubit system, and IQM Radiance, which ranges from 20-qubit to 150-qubit on-premises superconducting quantum computers.

In addition, TOYO will also promote the cultivation of specialised talent in quantum technology and its societal implementation. Backed by significant government investment, the Japanese quantum ecosystem is growing fast.

This partnership demonstrates a mutual commitment from both IQM and TOYO to support the initiatives of the Japanese government in achieving its quantum strategy. Among the key goals, the government is aiming at 10 million domestic quantum users by 2030.

The partnership further underscores IQM's commitment to advancing quantum technologies in the APAC region, complementing IQM's current collaboration with Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST).

IQM has delivered more on-premises quantum computers in the last 12 months than any other manufacturers to end-users in various countries, including South Korea, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland.

"Japan has become one of the major countries in quantum computing and our partnership with TOYO, a company with a proven track record of serving the Japanese industries with technological solutions, signals our strong commitment to providing our market-leading full stack quantum computers and advance the practical application of quantum computing across various industries," said Mikko Välimäki, Co-CEO of IQM Quantum Computers.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone, highlighting the strong commitment from both companies and the close alignment between IQM's technological focus areas and TOYO's business domains. By leveraging our collective strengths, we will accelerate the deployment of quantum computers at universities, research institutions, and companies across Japan. Together, we will also nurture the quantum specialists and drive the social implementation of quantum technologies in Japan," said Toshiya Kohno, President and CEO of TOYO Corporation.

By combining IQM's quantum technology with its technology and expertise, TOYO is diversifying its business areas and plans to establish a specialised unit dedicated to quantum technology by the end of 2025.

The company aims to pioneer new fields of application for quantum computers and promote the creation of use cases and the development of new business models. Additionally, through providing education and research opportunities using actual quantum system and collaborating with related companies and organisations.

About IQM Quantum Computers:

IQM is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers. IQM provides both on-premises full-stack quantum computers and a cloud platform to access its computers. IQM customers include the leading high-performance computing centers, research labs, universities, and enterprises that have full access to IQM's software and hardware. IQM has over 300 employees with headquarters in Finland and a global presence in France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, and the United States.

About TOYO Corporation:

TOYO Corporation contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments including Sustainable Energy, Automobile Solutions, e-Mobility, ICT, Ocean Defense and Security, and Life Science, the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as clean energy and autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products, and its growth strategies include investing in new business, conducting M&A, and developing its market presence in global markets. By making available the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of helping to shape industries and communities that are safe, environmentally responsible, and sustainable.

