

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NiSource Inc. (NI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $102.2 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $85.8 million, or $0.19 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NiSource Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101.9 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



NiSource Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $102.2 Mln. vs. $85.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.19 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.85 - $1.89



