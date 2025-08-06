

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Department of Health and Human Services has announced that it is winding down the mRNA vaccine development activities under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, including the cancellation and de-scoping of various contracts and solicitations.



Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like Covid and flu. 'We're shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.'



The wind-down affects a range of programs, for which HHS earmarked $500m in funding.



HHS said in a press release that contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech will be terminated.



Existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus for mRNA-related work will be cancelled.



Many pre-award solicitations, including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA's Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub, will be canelled.



Collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB will be restructured.



While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation, which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments.



'Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That's why we're moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,' said Secretary Kennedy.



The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions - like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.



$500m in funding was granted to develop mRNA vaccines to counter viruses like the flu and Covid-19 during the Biden administation.



