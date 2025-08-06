

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK government slashed the price of four Citroën model electric vehicles by 1500 pounds, making it easier to own an electric car.



The Department for Transport, Office for Zero Emission Vehicles, said more models will become eleigible for discounts through the 650 million pound Electric Car Grant in the coming days and weeks.



Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has confirmed buyers can enjoy discounts off 4 Citroën models - the Citroën ë-C3, ë-C4, ë-C5 and the ë-Berlingo. The discount will be automatically applied in the purchase of the vehicle and customers do not need to complete any paperwork.



These are the first models to be approved for the discounts under the government's new 650 million pound Electric Car Grant (ECG) scheme - which will continue to knock money off the price of new electric cars as more models are approved.



The grant will be available until the 2028 to 2029 financial year.



The approval of the first 4 models come as more than 17,300 public chargepoints have been added to the UK network since July 2024 - a 27 percent increase on the year.



More than 82,000 public chargepoints are now available across the UK, with one chargepoint added every half an hour, and more than 100,000 on the way in the coming years.



