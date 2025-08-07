HONG KONG, Aug 7, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2025 World Robot Conference (WRC), themed "Empowering Robots with Intelligence, Enhancing Embodied Intelligence", will officially kick off on August 8 at the Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition Center. As the largest edition to date, WRC 2025 serves as both a comprehensive review of the past decade of industry development and a full-spectrum preview of the first commercial year of humanoid robotics.This year's event will welcome over 200 leading robotics companies from China and abroad, showcasing more than 1,500 exhibits, including 100+ global product debuts in humanoid robotics, core components, industrial automation, and service robotics. Three themed exhibition halls-Innovation, Application, and Technology-will illustrate the full integration of hardware and real-world application.1. Portfolio Companies Showcase Cutting-Edge Advances in Embodied IntelligenceAs a leader in smart infrastructure asset services in China, Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) will play a key role at WRC 2025, with seven of its core portfolio companies jointly exhibiting breakthroughs across humanoid robots, hardware modules, smart sensing systems, and foundation models. These companies represent one of the most complete "embodied intelligence ecosystems" in the industry today, with innovations spanning industrial automation, service collaboration, and education & research.Unitree Robotics: The world's first company to retail high-performance quadruped robots and realize industry-scale adoption, with leading global shipments of both quadruped and humanoid robots.Booster Robotics: Developer of humanoid robots, operating systems, and toolchains focused on accelerating embodied intelligence deployment.Galbot: A general-purpose robotics company leveraging multi-modal embodied AI foundation models, already deployed across commercial, industrial, and medical settings.Galaxea-AI: Specializes in foundational AI models and embodied robotics research and development.Noetix Robotics: Focuses on general-purpose AGI bodies, bionic systems, and embodied operating systems.X Square Robot: Among the first in China to build end-to-end embodied AI models trained on real-world interaction data, enabling precision manipulation by general-purpose robots.Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center: The first Chinese company to offer full-stack embodied intelligence hardware & software solutions; co-founded by Shoucheng Holdings. Its platforms "Tiangong" (humanoid robot base) and "Huisi Kaiwu" (embodied AI platform) aim to lead global innovation and application.2. Hosting Core VC Forum: Building a Capital - Technology Convergence PlatformOn August 10, Shoucheng Holdings will host one of the most anticipated VC forums of WRC 2025-the 2025 Robotics Venture Capital Forum-co-organized with its industry community platform CanPlus, and supported by Kechuangban Daily and others. The forum will spotlight the theme of "The First Year of Mass Production for Robotics."As an early mover in robotics investment, Shoucheng Holdings has built a full-cycle support system integrating equity investment, financing, deployment, and ecosystem incubation. Backed by the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, its industrial parks and infrastructure platforms help drive ecosystem collaboration and commercialization. This strong foundation enables Shoucheng to represent the VC sector and take the lead in shaping capital - technology convergence for robotics.The forum will gather founders of top Chinese robotics companies, investors, and research institutions for discussions on technical evolution, financing environments, and commercial implementation. Two high-profile lists will be announced onsite:2025 Top 20 Most Investable Robotics Companies in China2025 Top 30 Most Promising Growth Robotics Companies3. Enabling Scaled Deployment Through Industrial CapitalUnder its dual-engine strategy of capital operation + asset integration, Shoucheng Holdings has invested in dozens of robotics innovators through its managed funds. Its portfolio spans embodied intelligence, industrial automation, surgical robotics, and AI-driven perception and control.As a co-manager of the Beijing Robotics Industry Development Investment Fund, Shoucheng continues to promote alignment between technology and scenarios, capital and policy, accelerating the journey from lab to market, from prototype to scaled delivery.Event Details:WRC 2025: August 8-12, Beijing Yichuang International Convention and Exhibition CenterVC Forum: August 10 (afternoon), 2F Sub-Forum HallPosted by All Way Success Company Limited for Shoucheng Holdings www.shouchengholdings.com [HKSE:0697, FRA:SHVA, OTCPK:SHNHF]Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.