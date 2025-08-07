Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025
WKN: A0XFSF | ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0 | Ticker-Symbol: DMRE
Tradegate
07.08.25 | 09:37
0,685 Euro
+2,24 % +0,015
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 09:34 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

07. Aug 2025 / 09:28 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report type: Half-annual financial report

Date of disclosure: 14.08.2025

  • Language: German
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/ (https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/)
  • Language: English
    Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/ (https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/)

End of message

GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

Archive at www.globenewswire.com

Language English
Company DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen
Germany
Internet https://www.demire.ag

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
