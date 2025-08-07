

JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.DE), a medical technology company, Thursday reported earnings before taxes of 126.7 million euros for the 9-month period, lower than 171.4 million euros in the same period a year ago, primarily impacted by higher expenses as well as lower interest income.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT decreased to 153.1 million euros from 162.7 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or EBITA, however, increased 3.1% year-on-year to 175.4 million euros. Excluding one-time items, adjusted EBITA rose 17.1% to 178.1 million euros.



Net profit dropped to 89.4 million euros or 1.02 euros per share from 118 million euros or 1.32 euros per share a year ago. Adjusted EPS was 1.24, 8.3% down from 1.35 last year.



Revenue for the period grew 7.6% to 1.6 billion euros from 1.487 billion euros in the previous year, mainly due to DORC acquisition.



Order intake increased 23.3% year-on-year.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects U.S. tariffs to have a negative impact on its earnings. It sees moderate revenue growth and a stable or slightly higher EBITA.



