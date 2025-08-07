Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 07.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Große CEO-Enthüllung: Analysten sehen +56% Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DPZK | ISIN: SE0005881786 | Ticker-Symbol: 725
Frankfurt
07.08.25 | 08:07
0,342 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPTICEPT TECHNOLOGIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OptiCept Technologies AB: Breakthrough in a fast-growing market: OptiCept secures SEK 2 million order in avocado oil extraction

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) has received an order from Avolio Industries Ltd. for a CEPT® system for avocado oil extraction. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 2 million, with delivery scheduled for autumn 2025.

Avolio Industries Ltd, part of Del Monte, is based in Uganda. Avolio is a leading producer of cold-pressed avocado oil. The company focuses on sustainable and chemical-free production and exports to markets in Europe, North America, and Asia.

"We are very pleased to have earned the trust of Avolio Industries. Avocado oil is a fast-growing market with great potential. The process is very similar to olive oil extraction - an area where we already have strong expertise. Therefore, we see great opportunities for rapid expansion in this segment as well," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

The ordered system is based on OptiCept's patented Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology and is specifically designed for processing liquid, pumpable food products. This technology enables higher yield, improved quality, and more sustainable food production.

According to industry reports, the avocado oil market is valued at approximately USD 13.05 billion (2024), with a projected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.54% through 2031. This growth is driven by increasing demand from health-conscious consumers and the trend toward natural, nutrient-rich foods.

For more in-depth information on the growth potential and market conditions, see the analysis:
OPTINSIGHTS - AVOCADO OIL

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Lundqvist, CEO
+46 73 268 05 70
thomas.Lundqvist@opticept.se

Henrik Nettersand
henrik.nettersand@opticept.se

About Us

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) provides the food and plant industry with technological solutions that contribute to a more sustainable world and enable climate-smart economic growth. OptiCept optimizes biological processes - Increased extraction from raw material, extended shelf life, reduced waste, and improved quality (taste, aroma, color, nutritional content) of the final product.

The positive effects of technology increase efficiency for our customers, provide better products for the consumers, and minimal impact on our environment. Through patented technology in PEF (pulsed electric field) and VI (Vacuum Infusion), the technology opens up new business opportunities for the food and plant industry worldwide. OptiCept's vision is to contribute to a sustainable world by offering efficient, green, cutting-edge technology that is easy to use in the areas of FoodTech and PlantTech.

The company is located in Lund and the share is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: OPTI). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

For further information visit:
OptiCept Technologies Official Website

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.