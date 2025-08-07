OptiCept Technologies AB: Breakthrough in a fast-growing market: OptiCept secures SEK 2 million order in avocado oil extraction

OptiCept Technologies AB (publ) has received an order from Avolio Industries Ltd. for a CEPT® system for avocado oil extraction. The order value amounts to approximately SEK 2 million, with delivery scheduled for autumn 2025.

Avolio Industries Ltd, part of Del Monte, is based in Uganda. Avolio is a leading producer of cold-pressed avocado oil. The company focuses on sustainable and chemical-free production and exports to markets in Europe, North America, and Asia.

"We are very pleased to have earned the trust of Avolio Industries. Avocado oil is a fast-growing market with great potential. The process is very similar to olive oil extraction - an area where we already have strong expertise. Therefore, we see great opportunities for rapid expansion in this segment as well," says Thomas Lundqvist, CEO of OptiCept Technologies.

The ordered system is based on OptiCept's patented Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) technology and is specifically designed for processing liquid, pumpable food products. This technology enables higher yield, improved quality, and more sustainable food production.

According to industry reports, the avocado oil market is valued at approximately USD 13.05 billion (2024), with a projected annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.54% through 2031. This growth is driven by increasing demand from health-conscious consumers and the trend toward natural, nutrient-rich foods.

