

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $152.8 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $242.8 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411.2 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $2.077 billion from $1.942 billion last year.



Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $152.8 Mln. vs. $242.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $2.077 Bln vs. $1.942 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.10 - $8.30



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News