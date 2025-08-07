Spetz Inc. Appoints Russell Starr as Strategic Advisor and Ivan Riabov as CFO

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Spetz Inc. (the "Company" or "Spetz") (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF), the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., is pleased to announce two key leadership additions as it continues to scale its digital asset and blockchain infrastructure strategy.

The Company is excited to welcome Russell Starr as a Strategic Advisor. Russell brings extensive capital markets expertise to Spetz, having previously served as Head of Capital Markets at DeFi Technologies Inc., where he was instrumental in positioning the company for success on a senior U.S. exchange. His experience navigating the regulatory, investor, and capital raising landscape required for a NASDAQ listing adds a valuable dimension to Spetz's long-term strategy.

A seasoned executive, Russell has held senior leadership roles in investment banking and public markets, guiding numerous companies through key phases of growth, institutional engagement, and market expansion. His deep network within both traditional finance and digital asset communities will be a major asset as Spetz continues to scale its capital markets strategy and broaden its investor base.

"Russell's background in building and financing high-growth, publicly listed digital asset companies-particularly at the NASDAQ level-makes him a critical strategic voice for us," said Mitchell Demeter, CEO of Spetz. "We're excited to have him involved as we enter the next phase of our capital markets and infrastructure expansion."

Spetz is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan Riabov as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Ivan brings over 15 years of international experience in finance, accounting, and operations, including leadership roles at both public companies and high-growth startups. His expertise in financial planning, capital markets, and corporate governance will be vital as Spetz moves through its next stage of growth.

The Company would like to extend its sincere thanks to Nofar Shigani, the outgoing CFO, for her dedication and contributions. Nofar played an important role in establishing financial and reporting processes at Spetz, and we wish her continued success in her future endeavors.

Marketing Agreement Disclosure

In connection with its upcoming promotional activities, Spetz Inc. has engaged Harbourfront Media Solutions Inc. to provide marketing and investor awareness services. The engagement begins on August 7th, 2025, and is expected to continue for an initial term of three months, with the Company retaining the right to extend or increase the scope of the engagement at its discretion. Harbourfront Media Solutions Inc. is located at 621-550 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, V5Z 0E9, and can be contacted at info@harbourfrontmediasolutions.com .

Harbourfront has no prior relationship with the Company. The nature of the promotional activity includes digital marketing, online advertising, and investor awareness campaigns, which will be conducted through social media platforms, online publications, and third-party newsletters. As compensation, Harbourfront Media Solutions Inc. will receive a total of CAD $150,000, and has not been granted any securities or options of the Company.

In connection with his appointment on August 1st 2025, Russell Starr has been granted 750,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.60 CAD per share, vesting over a three-year period.

For more information, visit:

SonicStrategy: www.sonicstrategy.io

About Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy)

Spetz Inc. (dba SonicStrategy) (CSE:SPTZ)(OTCQB:DBKSF) is the parent company of SonicStrategy Inc., a public-market gateway to the Sonic blockchain ecosystem. Spetz provides investors with compliant exposure to staking infrastructure and DeFi strategies across the Sonic network.

Company Contacts:

Investor Relations

Email: Investors@sonicstrategy.io

Mitchell Demeter

Email: mitchell@sonicstrategy.io

Phone: 345-936-9555

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE, NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

Certain information herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws, reflecting management's expectations regarding objectives, plans, strategies, future growth, results of operations, and business prospects of the Company. Words such as "may", "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are subject to business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements, as forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected outcomes. Factors influencing these outcomes include economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, capital availability, and business execution risks. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents Spetz's expectations as of the date of this release and is subject to change. Spetz does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction. None of the securities issued in the Private Placement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

We seek Safe Harbor.

SOURCE: Spetz Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/spetz-inc.-appoints-russell-starr-as-strategic-advisor-and-ivan-riabo-1057774