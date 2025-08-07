PSEG Manager of Energy Services Recognized as a 2025 ACEEE Champion of Energy Efficiency in Industry in the Young Professional Category

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / PSEG

Congratulations to Shahil P., manager of Energy Services, who has been recognized as a 2025 ACEEE Champion of Energy Efficiency in Industry in the Young Professional category.

With his exceptional leadership skills, Shahil provides tailored energy efficiency strategies to help business customers from small commercial operations to large-scale industrial plants reduce operational costs, lower their carbon footprints and enhance long-term energy resilience.

We're PSEGProud to have employees like Shahil in our company.

