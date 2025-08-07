Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
07.08.2025 22:38 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSEG Manager of Energy Services Recognized as a 2025 ACEEE Champion of Energy Efficiency in Industry in the Young Professional Category

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / PSEG

Congratulations to Shahil P., manager of Energy Services, who has been recognized as a 2025 ACEEE Champion of Energy Efficiency in Industry in the Young Professional category.

With his exceptional leadership skills, Shahil provides tailored energy efficiency strategies to help business customers from small commercial operations to large-scale industrial plants reduce operational costs, lower their carbon footprints and enhance long-term energy resilience.

We're PSEGProud to have employees like Shahil in our company.

Want to learn more about programs available to help your business save energy and money? Visit http://spr.ly/6045f6uex.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PSEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: PSEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/public-service-enterprise-group-pseg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PSEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/pseg-manager-of-energy-services-recognized-as-a-2025-aceee-champion-of-energy-efficiency-1058006

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
