Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 7, 2025) - Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: AI) (TSX: AI.DB.D) (TSX: AI.DB.F) (TSX: AI.DB.G) today released its financial results for the three and six months periods ended June 30, 2025.

Highlights

Quarterly basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.28 and $0.27, respectively, compared with $0.26 and $0.26 in the previous year

Quarterly net income of $13.1 million, an increase of 13.7% from the previous year

Mortgage portfolio of $921.2 million

Extended the credit facility to May 15, 2027

High quality mortgage portfolio 96.8% of portfolio in first mortgages 94.8% of portfolio is less than 75% loan-to-value average loan-to-value is 61.3%



"I am pleased with our results for Q2 and for the first six months of 2025. We continue to generate earnings per share well above our dividend. Our underwriting teams had another strong quarter of loan origination, although we expect the volume of new business to taper off somewhat in the second half of 2025 due to a reduced level of market activity. We are focused on preserving a low risk profile for the overall portfolio by maintaining a conservative portfolio loan to value ratio and a very high percentage of conventional mortgages (loans no greater than 75% loan to value). It is important that we remain disciplined in our underwriting in the face of weak real estate markets and a stagnant economy," noted Rob Goodall, CEO of Atrium.

Conference call

Interested parties are invited to participate in a conference call with management on Friday, August 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results. To participate or listen to the conference call live, please call 1-833-491-0507 (call topic: Second quarter results). For a replay of the conference call (available until August 22, 2025) please call 1-833-607-0619, passcode 7529494#.

Results of operations

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, Atrium reported assets of $899.0 million, up from $864.3 million at the end of 2024. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $13.1 million, an increase of 13.7% from the second quarter of the prior year. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $25.0 million, an increase of 6.1% from the prior year period. Atrium's allowance for mortgage losses at June 30, 2025 totaled $28.9 million, or 3.14% of the mortgage portfolio, slightly down from $29.6 million or 3.33% of the mortgage portfolio at December 31, 2024.

Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.28 and $0.27, respectively for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.26 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period, an increase of 7.7% and 3.8% respectively. Basic and diluted earnings per common share were $0.53 and $0.52, respectively for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared with $0.53 basic and diluted earnings per common share in the comparative period.

Mortgages receivable as at June 30, 2025 were $897.8 million, up from $863.2 million as at December 31, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025, $223.5 million of mortgage principal was advanced and $180.4 million was repaid. The weighted average interest rate on the mortgage portfolio at June 30, 2025 was 9.30%, compared to 9.98% at December 31, 2024.

Financial summary

Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited, 000s, except per share amounts)





Three months ended



Six months ended





June 30,



June 30,



2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenue $ 21,185

$ 24,930

$ 43,148

$ 50,123

Mortgage servicing and management fees

(2,190 )

(2,170 )

(4,366 )

(4,246 ) Other expenses

(794 )

(244 )

(1,145 )

(650 ) Recovery of prior mortgage loss

95



183



138



183

Provision for mortgage losses

(89 )

(4,365 )

(2,293 )

(8,219 ) Income before financing costs

18,207



18,334



35,482



37,191

Financing costs

(5,094 )

(6,805 )

(10,468 )

(13,621 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 13,113

$ 11,529

$ 25,014

$ 23,570



















Basic earnings per share $ 0.28

$ 0.26

$ 0.53

$ 0.53

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ 0.52

$ 0.53



















Dividends declared $ 11,048

$ 9,971

$ 22,043

$ 19,902



















Mortgages receivable, end of period $ 897,767

$ 884,401

$ 897,767

$ 884,401

Total assets, end of period $ 898,961

$ 885,569

$ 898,961

$ 885,569

Shareholders' equity, end of period $ 524,306

$ 490,455

$ 524,306

$ 490,455

Book value per share, end of period $ 11.02

$ 11.06

$ 11.02

$ 11.06





















Analysis of mortgage portfolio





As at June 30, 2025



As at December 31, 2024











Outstanding



% of









Outstanding



% of

Property Type

Number



amount



Portfolio



Number



amount



Portfolio

(outstanding amounts in 000s)



































High-rise residential

19

$ 272,532



29.6%



17

$ 247,202



27.9%

Mid-rise residential

16



113,610



12.3%



20



139,738



15.8%

Low-rise residential

11



118,017



12.8%



12



152,827



17.2%

House and apartment

249



169,167



18.4%



219



154,713



17.5%

Condominium corporation

6



1,163



0.1%



6



1,279



0.1%

Residential portfolio

301



674,489



73.2%



274



695,759



78.5%

Commercial

25



246,706



26.8%



24



190,939



21.5%

Mortgage portfolio

326

$ 921,195



100.0%



298

$ 886,698



100.0%







As at June 30, 2025























Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan-to-value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)





























Greater Toronto Area

245

$ 815,260



88.5%



60.5%



9.28%

Non-GTA Ontario

67



53,004



5.8%



65.3%



8.53%

British Columbia

14



52,931



5.7%



70.0%



10.37%





326

$ 921,195



100.0%



61.3%



9.30%







As at December 31, 2024

















Weighted



Weighted





Number of



Outstanding



Percentage



average



average

Location of underlying property

mortgages



amount



outstanding



loan-to-value



interest rate

(outstanding amounts in 000s)



















Greater Toronto Area

211

$ 791,809



89.3%



60.6%



9.96%

Non-GTA Ontario

73



40,816



4.6%



69.6%



9.15%

British Columbia

14



54,073



6.1%



75.0%



10.96%





298

$ 886,698



100.0%



61.9%



9.98%



Loan-to-value is calculated as a weighted average of the mortgage commitment, including loans outstanding, divided by the value of the underlying asset. Book value per share is calculated as shareholders' equity divided by the number of shares outstanding at the reporting date.

For further information on the financial results, and further analysis of the company's mortgage portfolio, please refer to Atrium's interim consolidated financial statements and its management's discussion and analysis for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the company's website at www.atriummic.com.

About Atrium

Canada's Premier Non-Bank Lender

Atrium is a non-bank provider of residential and commercial mortgages that lends in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Atrium's objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders' equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. Atrium is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information about Atrium, please refer to regulatory filings available at www.sedarplus.ca or investor information on Atrium's website at www.atriummic.com.

