PSEG Recognized as a Monarch Conservation Partner by the University of Illinois Chicago

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / PSEG

From powering our customers' homes to supporting pollinators that live in our rights-of-way, we're always proud to help brighten our communities.

We are honored to be recognized as a Monarch Conservation Partner by the University of Illinois Chicago for our efforts to support Monarch Butterfly habitats in 2024.

Learn more about the work we're doing to support and protect New Jersey's wildlife at http://spr.ly/604245ilm

