

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Twilio Inc (TWLO):



Earnings: $22.42 million in Q2 vs. -$31.86 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.14 in Q2 vs. -$0.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Twilio Inc reported adjusted earnings of $189.38 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.05 per share Revenue: $1.228 billion in Q2 vs. $1.083 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.01 - $1.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.245 - $1.255 Bln



