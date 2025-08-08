Following recent acquisitions, Canadian explorer Desert Gold has reached the next milestone in its SMSZ project in Mali. With a fresh Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), the Company is now set to begin the construction of a small processing plant. With production of approximately 5,500 ounces per year, annual gross cash flows in excess of USD 5 million are expected from 2026. At the same time, the Company has recently expanded its portfolio significantly with an option in West Africa. With the Tiegba project, Desert Gold is now also active in Côte d'Ivoire, alongside major mining companies such as Barrick, Allied, Endeavour, and B2Gold. The vision is clear: to extract easily accessible ounces at low cost and use the generated surplus for exploration of the high-grade properties in Côte d'Ivoire. The key point: Less than 10 % of the 440 square kilometers of SMSZ land area was actually evaluated in the study. The setup should excite investors and make the current valuation history!

