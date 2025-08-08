Anzeige
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
08.08.25
08.08.2025
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche 
Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary 
Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             66,387 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             372.60p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             364.00p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             368.0573p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,262,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,784,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 66,387

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.0573

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
191               368.20      08:18:39          00076553396TRLO0      XLON 
 
895               368.60      08:27:59          00076553679TRLO0      XLON 
 
790               368.00      08:27:59          00076553680TRLO0      XLON 
 
88                368.60      08:27:59          00076553677TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               368.00      08:31:02          00076553770TRLO0      XLON 
 
343               368.00      08:31:02          00076553771TRLO0      XLON 
 
958               367.40      08:36:50          00076553958TRLO0      XLON 
 
924               365.80      09:05:16          00076554822TRLO0      XLON 
 
823               366.20      09:37:44          00076555680TRLO0      XLON 
 
775               366.20      09:37:44          00076555679TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               365.40      09:40:29          00076555719TRLO0      XLON 
 
351               365.40      09:40:29          00076555720TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               365.20      10:11:05          00076556635TRLO0      XLON 
 
877               364.40      10:18:10          00076556874TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               364.80      10:37:51          00076557533TRLO0      XLON 
 
447               364.80      10:37:51          00076557534TRLO0      XLON 
 
500               365.20      11:10:48          00076558675TRLO0      XLON 
 
476               365.20      11:10:48          00076558674TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                365.20      11:10:48          00076558676TRLO0      XLON 
 
939               364.60      11:25:49          00076558990TRLO0      XLON 
 
882               364.00      11:48:50          00076559511TRLO0      XLON 
 
798               366.20      11:54:26          00076559587TRLO0      XLON 
 
92                366.20      11:54:26          00076559588TRLO0      XLON 
 
952               366.20      11:54:26          00076559589TRLO0      XLON 
 
925               366.20      11:57:15          00076559659TRLO0      XLON 
 
839               365.80      11:57:15          00076559660TRLO0      XLON 
 
844               365.20      11:58:50          00076559702TRLO0      XLON 
 
851               365.00      12:00:00          00076559753TRLO0      XLON 
 
54                365.00      12:00:00          00076559755TRLO0      XLON 
 
1178               365.20      12:12:05          00076560613TRLO0      XLON 
 
906               365.00      12:16:40          00076560850TRLO0      XLON 
 
941               365.20      12:25:19          00076560989TRLO0      XLON 
 
1320               367.00      12:26:43          00076561029TRLO0      XLON 
 
1571               368.20      12:26:51          00076561093TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               368.20      12:26:51          00076561094TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               368.20      12:27:51          00076561098TRLO0      XLON 
 
817               367.60      12:28:15          00076561104TRLO0      XLON 
 
961               367.00      12:28:22          00076561122TRLO0      XLON 
 
867               366.40      12:28:56          00076561139TRLO0      XLON 
 
799               367.00      12:33:25          00076561249TRLO0      XLON 
 
858               366.60      12:34:15          00076561275TRLO0      XLON 
 
902               367.00      12:34:46          00076561294TRLO0      XLON 
 
801               367.00      12:34:51          00076561314TRLO0      XLON 
 
921               367.60      12:37:47          00076561412TRLO0      XLON 
 
781               367.20      12:38:06          00076561427TRLO0      XLON 
 
852               366.40      12:39:11          00076561445TRLO0      XLON 
 
854               366.40      12:48:11          00076561624TRLO0      XLON 
 
891               365.20      12:55:56          00076561877TRLO0      XLON 
 
907               365.20      13:04:16          00076562182TRLO0      XLON 
 
864               367.00      13:23:45          00076562916TRLO0      XLON 
 
776               367.00      13:25:45          00076562973TRLO0      XLON 
 
808               367.00      13:25:55          00076562994TRLO0      XLON 
 
378               367.00      13:26:45          00076563005TRLO0      XLON 
 
910               367.00      13:30:12          00076563064TRLO0      XLON 
 
899               368.60      13:40:59          00076563430TRLO0      XLON 
 
814               369.00      13:40:59          00076563429TRLO0      XLON 
 
1239               372.20      13:52:53          00076563854TRLO0      XLON 
 
827               371.80      13:52:53          00076563855TRLO0      XLON 
 
976               371.80      13:56:03          00076563986TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                371.80      13:56:03          00076563985TRLO0      XLON 
 
999               371.40      13:56:03          00076563987TRLO0      XLON 
 
625               370.80      14:08:17          00076564322TRLO0      XLON 
 
283               370.80      14:08:17          00076564321TRLO0      XLON 
 
292               371.20      14:17:47          00076564602TRLO0      XLON 
 
61                371.20      14:17:47          00076564601TRLO0      XLON 
 
938               370.80      14:19:34          00076564660TRLO0      XLON 
 
1497               372.60      14:37:41          00076565216TRLO0      XLON 
 
379               372.60      14:37:42          00076565217TRLO0      XLON 
 
775               372.20      14:37:48          00076565219TRLO0      XLON 
 
472               371.60      14:45:15          00076565510TRLO0      XLON 
 
426               371.60      14:45:15          00076565511TRLO0      XLON 
 
843               371.60      14:46:42          00076565570TRLO0      XLON 
 
887               372.40      15:01:27          00076566407TRLO0      XLON 
 
773               372.40      15:01:27          00076566406TRLO0      XLON 
 
825               371.40      15:04:01          00076566756TRLO0      XLON 
 
970               370.80      15:07:28          00076567068TRLO0      XLON 
 
869               370.80      15:07:29          00076567070TRLO0      XLON 
 
40                370.20      15:16:44          00076567559TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                370.20      15:17:26          00076567576TRLO0      XLON 
 
878               370.20      15:18:55          00076567618TRLO0      XLON 
 
644               370.20      15:18:55          00076567619TRLO0      XLON 
 
42                370.20      15:18:55          00076567617TRLO0      XLON 
 
772               368.40      15:24:57          00076567914TRLO0      XLON 
 
37                368.40      15:24:57          00076567915TRLO0      XLON 
 
812               368.60      15:24:57          00076567916TRLO0      XLON 
 
465               369.40      15:38:50          00076569108TRLO0      XLON 
 
666               369.40      15:38:50          00076569109TRLO0      XLON 
 
534               369.40      15:39:51          00076569128TRLO0      XLON 
 
248               369.40      15:39:51          00076569127TRLO0      XLON 
 
921               370.40      15:43:17          00076569300TRLO0      XLON 
 
820               370.40      15:46:23          00076569506TRLO0      XLON 
 
13                370.40      15:46:23          00076569507TRLO0      XLON 
 
503               370.40      15:51:43          00076569744TRLO0      XLON 
 
520               370.20      15:53:00          00076569853TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                370.20      15:53:00          00076569852TRLO0      XLON 
 
16                370.20      15:53:00          00076569851TRLO0      XLON 
 
1387               367.00      16:02:39          00076570319TRLO0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 
 
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 
 
  
 
Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      GROW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  398284 
EQS News ID:  2181240 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2181240&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 08, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
