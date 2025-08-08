Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 08-Aug-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 7 August 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 66,387 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 372.60p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 364.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 368.0573p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 9,262,165 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 179,784,285.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/08/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 66,387

Volume weighted average price (pence): 368.0573

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 191 368.20 08:18:39 00076553396TRLO0 XLON 895 368.60 08:27:59 00076553679TRLO0 XLON 790 368.00 08:27:59 00076553680TRLO0 XLON 88 368.60 08:27:59 00076553677TRLO0 XLON 500 368.00 08:31:02 00076553770TRLO0 XLON 343 368.00 08:31:02 00076553771TRLO0 XLON 958 367.40 08:36:50 00076553958TRLO0 XLON 924 365.80 09:05:16 00076554822TRLO0 XLON 823 366.20 09:37:44 00076555680TRLO0 XLON 775 366.20 09:37:44 00076555679TRLO0 XLON 500 365.40 09:40:29 00076555719TRLO0 XLON 351 365.40 09:40:29 00076555720TRLO0 XLON 820 365.20 10:11:05 00076556635TRLO0 XLON 877 364.40 10:18:10 00076556874TRLO0 XLON 500 364.80 10:37:51 00076557533TRLO0 XLON 447 364.80 10:37:51 00076557534TRLO0 XLON 500 365.20 11:10:48 00076558675TRLO0 XLON 476 365.20 11:10:48 00076558674TRLO0 XLON 17 365.20 11:10:48 00076558676TRLO0 XLON 939 364.60 11:25:49 00076558990TRLO0 XLON 882 364.00 11:48:50 00076559511TRLO0 XLON 798 366.20 11:54:26 00076559587TRLO0 XLON 92 366.20 11:54:26 00076559588TRLO0 XLON 952 366.20 11:54:26 00076559589TRLO0 XLON 925 366.20 11:57:15 00076559659TRLO0 XLON 839 365.80 11:57:15 00076559660TRLO0 XLON 844 365.20 11:58:50 00076559702TRLO0 XLON 851 365.00 12:00:00 00076559753TRLO0 XLON 54 365.00 12:00:00 00076559755TRLO0 XLON 1178 365.20 12:12:05 00076560613TRLO0 XLON 906 365.00 12:16:40 00076560850TRLO0 XLON 941 365.20 12:25:19 00076560989TRLO0 XLON 1320 367.00 12:26:43 00076561029TRLO0 XLON 1571 368.20 12:26:51 00076561093TRLO0 XLON 672 368.20 12:26:51 00076561094TRLO0 XLON 817 368.20 12:27:51 00076561098TRLO0 XLON 817 367.60 12:28:15 00076561104TRLO0 XLON 961 367.00 12:28:22 00076561122TRLO0 XLON 867 366.40 12:28:56 00076561139TRLO0 XLON 799 367.00 12:33:25 00076561249TRLO0 XLON 858 366.60 12:34:15 00076561275TRLO0 XLON 902 367.00 12:34:46 00076561294TRLO0 XLON 801 367.00 12:34:51 00076561314TRLO0 XLON 921 367.60 12:37:47 00076561412TRLO0 XLON 781 367.20 12:38:06 00076561427TRLO0 XLON 852 366.40 12:39:11 00076561445TRLO0 XLON 854 366.40 12:48:11 00076561624TRLO0 XLON 891 365.20 12:55:56 00076561877TRLO0 XLON 907 365.20 13:04:16 00076562182TRLO0 XLON 864 367.00 13:23:45 00076562916TRLO0 XLON 776 367.00 13:25:45 00076562973TRLO0 XLON 808 367.00 13:25:55 00076562994TRLO0 XLON 378 367.00 13:26:45 00076563005TRLO0 XLON 910 367.00 13:30:12 00076563064TRLO0 XLON 899 368.60 13:40:59 00076563430TRLO0 XLON 814 369.00 13:40:59 00076563429TRLO0 XLON 1239 372.20 13:52:53 00076563854TRLO0 XLON 827 371.80 13:52:53 00076563855TRLO0 XLON 976 371.80 13:56:03 00076563986TRLO0 XLON 22 371.80 13:56:03 00076563985TRLO0 XLON 999 371.40 13:56:03 00076563987TRLO0 XLON 625 370.80 14:08:17 00076564322TRLO0 XLON 283 370.80 14:08:17 00076564321TRLO0 XLON 292 371.20 14:17:47 00076564602TRLO0 XLON 61 371.20 14:17:47 00076564601TRLO0 XLON 938 370.80 14:19:34 00076564660TRLO0 XLON 1497 372.60 14:37:41 00076565216TRLO0 XLON 379 372.60 14:37:42 00076565217TRLO0 XLON 775 372.20 14:37:48 00076565219TRLO0 XLON 472 371.60 14:45:15 00076565510TRLO0 XLON 426 371.60 14:45:15 00076565511TRLO0 XLON 843 371.60 14:46:42 00076565570TRLO0 XLON 887 372.40 15:01:27 00076566407TRLO0 XLON 773 372.40 15:01:27 00076566406TRLO0 XLON 825 371.40 15:04:01 00076566756TRLO0 XLON 970 370.80 15:07:28 00076567068TRLO0 XLON 869 370.80 15:07:29 00076567070TRLO0 XLON 40 370.20 15:16:44 00076567559TRLO0 XLON 42 370.20 15:17:26 00076567576TRLO0 XLON 878 370.20 15:18:55 00076567618TRLO0 XLON 644 370.20 15:18:55 00076567619TRLO0 XLON 42 370.20 15:18:55 00076567617TRLO0 XLON 772 368.40 15:24:57 00076567914TRLO0 XLON 37 368.40 15:24:57 00076567915TRLO0 XLON 812 368.60 15:24:57 00076567916TRLO0 XLON 465 369.40 15:38:50 00076569108TRLO0 XLON 666 369.40 15:38:50 00076569109TRLO0 XLON 534 369.40 15:39:51 00076569128TRLO0 XLON 248 369.40 15:39:51 00076569127TRLO0 XLON 921 370.40 15:43:17 00076569300TRLO0 XLON 820 370.40 15:46:23 00076569506TRLO0 XLON 13 370.40 15:46:23 00076569507TRLO0 XLON 503 370.40 15:51:43 00076569744TRLO0 XLON 520 370.20 15:53:00 00076569853TRLO0 XLON 33 370.20 15:53:00 00076569852TRLO0 XLON 16 370.20 15:53:00 00076569851TRLO0 XLON 1387 367.00 16:02:39 00076570319TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised GBP660m to 31 March 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

