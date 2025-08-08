

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SMC Corporation (QMC.F) Friday reported net profit of 34.641 billion yen or 543.79 yen per share for the first quarter, down from 48.705 billion yen or 759.43 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Operating profit decreased 15.1% to 44.456 billion yen from 52.354 billion yen last year.



Net sales dropped 1.3% to 200.180 billion yen from 202.781 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects sales to increase 7.3% year-on-year to 850 billion yen. Net profit is expected to increase 6.8% to 167 billion yen, with basic EPS of 2620.27 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News