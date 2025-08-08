

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (JPHLF) Friday reported net income of 67.702 billion yen or 22.78 yen per basic share for the first quarter, lower than 74.708 billion yen or 23.36 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Net ordinary income increased to 225.161 billion yen from 211.449 billion in the previous year.



Postal business income rose to 671.469 billion yen from 594.712 billion yen; Banking business income increased to 666.837 billion yen from 605.405 billion yen; while Life insurance business income decreased to 1,432.276 billion yen from 1,464.240 billion yen.



For the full year, the company expects net income to increase 2.5% year-on-year to 380 billion yen with EPS of 127.90 yen. Net ordinary income is expected to grow 25.2% to 1,020 billion yen.



