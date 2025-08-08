

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - NN Group (NN.AS, NNGPF.PK) reported that its net result for the first-half of 2025 decreased to 391 million euros from 648 million euros in the first half of 2024.



The result before tax declined to 528 million euros from 824 million euros in the first half of 2024. The higher operating result was more than offset by losses on government bond sales, revaluations on derivatives, special items and a negative result on divestments.



The operating result increased to 1.443 billion euros from 1.329 billion euros in the first half of 2024.



NN Group announced that it will pay an interim dividend of 1.38 euros per ordinary share. The interim dividend will be paid fully in cash, after deduction of withholding tax if applicable. NN Group ordinary shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 12 August 2025. The record date for the dividend will be 13 August 2025. The dividend will be payable on 20 August 2025.



