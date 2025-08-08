The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 08

The Diverse Income Trust plc

08thAugust 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 7th August 2025 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

7th August 2025 109.94 per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 107.54 per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

08thAugust 2025