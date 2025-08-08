Anzeige
WKN: A2PG80 | ISIN: SE0011725506 | Ticker-Symbol: 8R7
Frankfurt
08.08.25 | 08:15
0,008 Euro
-6,67 % -0,001
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.08.2025 21:10 Uhr
Maximum Entertainment AB: Maximum Entertainment secures USD 4 million term loan commitment from financial partner

Stockholm, Sweden (August 8, 2025) - Maximum Entertainment AB (Nasdaq: MAXENT B) today announces that the company has secured a delayed draw term loan commitment of USD 4.0 million. The delayed draw term loan has a maturity of twelve (12) months and carries customary covenants and collateral requirements.

The company has today made an initial drawdown of USD 2.75 million with the balance of USD 1.25 million available for drawdowns over the next six (6) months subject to senior creditor approval. The proceeds will primarily be used for cost of goods.

This information is information that Maximum Entertainment is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-08 21:08 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Jan Benjaminson, Chairman of the Board
E-mail: chairman@maximument.com | Tel: +46 70 666 93 88

For more information regarding the company and investments, please contact ir@maximument.com.

Certified Adviser
Augment Partners AB, info@augment.se, tel +46 (0) 8 604 22 55, is Maximum Entertainment AB's Certified Adviser.

About Maximum Entertainment

Maximum Entertainment is a global entertainment company dedicated to crafting indie to AA video game experiences through original content and licensed partnerships.?A fully integrated group with a broad portfolio of content, the company emphasizes collaboration and inclusivity in its partnerships to produce the highest level of interactive entertainment. With more than 300 titles in its catalog, Maximum Entertainment has joined forces with talented creators and renowned franchises around the globe to deliver magic to the gamer in everyone. Maximum Entertainment employs experienced professionals across the entire value chain of video games including development, publishing, transmedia, sales, and operations. Visit Maximum Entertainment at?www.maximument.com.

