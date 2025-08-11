Barrick Mining Corporation: Barrick Builds Momentum in Q2 With Higher Production, Stronger Cash Flows and Key Growth Projects on Track

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") delivered a strong performance in the second quarter, increasing gold and copper production, growing free cash flow1 and advancing its pipeline of Tier One2 projects - all while returning more capital to shareholders. The performance builds on the first quarter's positive start to the year and positions the Company for an even stronger second half.

Net earnings per share rose to $0.47 for the quarter, with adjusted net earnings per share1 also at $0.47. Operating cash flow for the first half of the year was $2.5 billion, 32% higher than the prior-year period, while free cash flow1 totaled $770 million, up 107% on the prior-year period, supported by stronger commodity prices.

Production improved across the board, with Q2 gold output up 5% and copper production increasing by 34% compared to Q1, supported by a strong contribution from Lumwana. Nevada Gold Mines led the group's gold performance, with production increasing 11% quarter-on-quarter. Pueblo Viejo also delivered a 28% production increase, underpinned by higher throughput and continued progress on the expansion. Gold and copper production was in line with guidance, with copper now tracking towards the upper end of the full-year range.

The Board approved a $0.15 per share dividend, which includes a $0.05 performance dividend.3 During the quarter, the Company also repurchased $268 million of its shares, bringing total buybacks for the first half of the year to $411 million, and $860 million over the past 12 months. Total capital returned to shareholders for the first half amounted to $753 million.

"Q2 was another quarter where Barrick delivered on all fronts. We're growing production, lowering costs and advancing the industry's most exciting pipeline of gold and copper projects. From the ramp-up at Goldrush to the progress at Pueblo Viejo, Lumwana and Reko Diq, not to mention the transformational potential of Fourmile, we're demonstrating the strength and depth of our portfolio," said president and chief executive Mark Bristow.

Bristow said that Reko Diq's development remained on track with onsite construction ramping up. Meanwhile, Fourmile's drill program has already logged 34 kilometers of drilling this year, with results supporting the potential to double existing resources by year end, and at similar high grades.

In addition, Barrick continued to strengthen its long-term growth foundation through reserve replacement and exploration. Drill testing of new greenfields prospects progressed across Canada, Nevada, Peru and Tanzania, while Kibali returned excellent results from brownfields programs. The Company remains on course to replace more than 80% of the gold it mines this year, with a rolling three-year average of more than 500% replacement of gold equivalent ounces7, reinforcing its consistent track record of organic growth through the drill bit.

On the sustainability front, performance continued to improve. Lost time injuries5 were down 50% year-to-date, while total injuries declined 37%. Barrick also signed a community resettlement agreement at Pueblo Viejo and 402 new houses have now been completed at the new model village Nuevos Horizontes.

The Company further advanced its commitment to responsible closure, safely decommissioning two additional legacy tailings storage facilities during the quarter, bringing the total to nine across the Group, further reducing long-term environmental liabilities.

With active projects and partnerships, Barrick continues to unlock value across a globally diverse portfolio. The Company's strong balance sheet, proven exploration teams and world-class project pipeline position it uniquely to thrive in a world increasingly focused on supply security, sustainability and long-term asset quality.

"Across the business, we're seeing the benefits of consistent delivery and disciplined execution. While the market hasn't fully recognized the value we have and are creating, our performance and growth are clear. This remains a company built for sustainable value creation - and one that continues to offer a peerless investment case in the gold and copper space," Bristow said.



Q2 2025 Results Presentation

Mark Bristow will host a webcast to discuss the results today at 11:00 AM EDT / 15:00 UTC followed by a question-and-answer session with analysts. The presentation materials will be available on Barrick's website and the webinar will remain online for later viewing.

Key Performance Indicators

Best Assets

Q2 gold production 5% higher than Q1; in-line with full year guidance

Gold COS/oz 4 increases 2% while AISC 1 declines by 5% q/q

increases 2% while AISC declines by 5% q/q Nevada Gold Mines production increases 11% from Q1 driven by operational improvements

Pueblo Viejo production increases 28% from Q1 driven by increased throughput and debottlenecking activities, supporting delivery of full year guidance

Q2 copper production 34% higher than Q1, on improved mining rates at Lumwana - tracking towards the top end of the guidance range

Drill testing of new greenfields prospects in Canada, Nevada, Peru and Tanzania continues; other results highlight further potential in north-east Nevada and Kibali

Key Growth Projects

Fourmile drill program logs 34 kilometers drilled; results support potential to double existing mineral resources by year end

Reko Diq development continues to advance, with onsite construction ramping up, and remains on schedule

Brownfields extension drilling at North Mara successfully identifies down plunge extensions of Gena, with results expected to support growth above depletion replacement

Lumwana expansion project early works ahead of schedule; long lead equipment manufacturing progressing well - at current copper prices, project is self-funding

Leader in Sustainability

50% reduction in Lost Time Injuries 5 compared to the first half of 2024

compared to the first half of 2024 Significant increase in completion of Critical Control Verifications of Fatal Risks - 70,000 completed for the first half of 2025

Two additional Tailings Storage Facilities brought into safe closure in Q2, bringing the total to nine for the Group

Pueblo Viejo resettlement agreement reached with community - 402 new houses constructed

United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Communication on Progress (CoP) submitted demonstrating alignment to the ten principles as a member for 20 years

First cohort of the Reko Diq graduates complete 18-month development program at Veladero mine

Delivering Value

Operating cash flow of $2.5 billion for H1 - 32% higher than the prior-year period

Free cash flow 1 of $770 million for H1 - 107% higher than the prior-year period, with stronger commodity prices being delivered to the bottom line

of $770 million for H1 - 107% higher than the prior-year period, with stronger commodity prices being delivered to the bottom line Donlin interest sold for $1 billion

Net earnings per share of $0.47 and adjusted net earnings per share 1 of $0.47 for the quarter

of $0.47 for the quarter $0.15 per share dividend 3 declared including performance dividend reflecting net cash of $73 million 6

declared including performance dividend reflecting net cash of $73 million Repurchased $268 million in shares for Q2 bringing the total for H1 to $411 million and $860 million over the last 12 months

Regional Summarya and 2025 Guidanceb

For the three months ended For the six months ended 2025

Guidance 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Gold North America Gold produced (000s oz) 413 380 438 793 895 1,680 - 1,860 Gold sold (000s oz) 408 384 439 792 901 COS ($/oz) 1,697 1,652 1,482 1,675 1,468 1,470 - 1,570 TCC ($/oz)c 1,334 1,288 1,129 1,312 1,121 1,080 - 1,160 AISC ($/oz)c 1,751 1,878 1,638 1,812 1,595 1,480 - 1,580 Revenue ($ millions) 1,365 1,126 1,064 2,491 2,047 Net earnings ($ millions) 998 190 277 1,188 469 EBITDA ($ millions)c 700 543 471 1,243 867 Latin America & Asia Pacific Gold produced (000s oz) 180 166 147 346 289 630 - 730 Gold sold (000s oz) 184 165 159 349 274 COS ($/oz) 1,494 1,539 1,441 1,515 1,458 1,490 - 1,590 TCC ($/oz)c 990 1,027 977 1,008 986 940 - 1,020 AISC ($/oz)c 1,440 1,505 1,348 1,471 1,386 1,430 - 1,530 Revenue ($ millions) 611 492 381 1,103 627 Net earnings ($ millions) 169 89 39 258 27 EBITDA ($ millions)c 420 283 242 703 330 Africa & Middle East Gold produced (000s oz) 204 212 363 416 704 820 - 910 Gold sold (000s oz) 178 202 358 380 691 COS ($/oz) 1,718 1,639 1,389 1,676 1,376 1,420 - 1,520 TCC ($/oz)c 1,277 1,244 1,019 1,260 1,004 1,060 - 1,140 AISC ($/oz)c 1,577 1,602 1,330 1,591 1,312 1,360 - 1,460 Revenue ($ millions) 599 597 847 1196 1,546 Net earnings ($ millions) (470 ) 101 202 (369 ) 319 EBITDA ($ millions)c 304 306 459 610 789 Total Gold Gold produced (000s oz) 797 758 948 1,555 1,888 3,150 - 3,500 Gold sold (000s oz) 770 751 956 1,521 1,866 COS ($/oz)d 1,654 1,629 1,441 1,641 1,433 1,460 - 1,560 TCC ($/oz)c 1,239 1,220 1,059 1,229 1,055 1,050 - 1,130 AISC ($/oz)c 1,684 1,775 1,498 1,728 1,489 1,460 - 1,560 Revenue ($ millions) 2,575 2,215 2,292 4,790 4,220 Net earnings ($ millions) 697 380 518 1,077 815 EBITDA ($ millions)c 1,424 1,132 1,172 2,556 1,986 Total Copper Copper produced (kt) 59 44 43 103 83 200 - 230 Copper sold (kt) 54 51 42 105 81 COS ($/lb)e 2.56 2.92 3.05 2.74 3.12 2.50 - 2.80 C1 cash costs ($/lb)c 1.80 2.25 2.18 2.02 2.28 1.80 - 2.10 AISC ($/lb)c 2.90 3.06 3.67 2.98 3.64 2.80 - 3.10 Revenue ($ millions) 484 474 387 958 691 Net earnings ($ millions) 114 94 (148 ) 208 (150 ) EBITDA ($ millions)c 266 229 117 495 210

On an attributable basis. See "Outlook Assumptions and Economic Sensitivity Analysis" in the endnotes to this press release. Further information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included in the endnotes to this press release. Gold COS/oz is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). Copper COS/lb is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).



Financial and Operating Highlights

For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 % Change 6/30/24 % Change 6/30/25 6/30/24 % Change Financial Results ($ millions) Revenues 3,681 3,130 18% 3,162 16% 6,811 5,909 15% Cost of sales 1,878 1,785 5% 1,979 (5)% 3,663 3,915 (6)% Net earningsa 811 474 71% 370 119% 1,285 665 93% Adjusted net earningsb 800 603 33% 557 44% 1,403 890 58% Attributable EBITDAb 1,690 1,361 24% 1,289 31% 3,051 2,196 39% Attributable EBITDA marginb 55 % 51 % 8% 48 % 15% 53 % 45 % 18% Minesite sustaining capital expendituresb,c 479 564 (15)% 631 (24)% 1,043 1,181 (12)% Project capital expendituresb,c 439 269 63% 176 149% 708 341 108% Total consolidated capital expendituresc,d 934 837 12% 819 14% 1,771 1,547 14% Total attributable capital expenditurese 717 631 14% 694 3% 1,348 1,266 6% Net cash provided by operating activities 1,329 1,212 10% 1,159 15% 2,541 1,919 32% Net cash provided by operating activities marginf 36 % 39 % (8)% 37 % (3)% 37 % 32 % 16% Free cash flowb 395 375 5% 340 16% 770 372 107% Net earnings per share (basic and diluted) 0.47 0.27 74% 0.21 124% 0.75 0.38 97% Adjusted net earnings (basic)b per share 0.47 0.35 34% 0.32 47% 0.82 0.51 61% Weighted average diluted common shares (millions of shares) 1,716 1,725 (1)% 1,755 (2)% 1,721 1,755 (2)% Operating Results Gold production (thousands of ounces)g 797 758 5% 948 (16)% 1,555 1,888 (18)% Gold sold (thousands of ounces)g 770 751 3% 956 (19)% 1,521 1,866 (18)% Market gold price ($/oz) 3,280 2,860 15% 2,338 40% 3,067 2,203 39% Realized gold priceb,g ($/oz) 3,295 2,898 14% 2,344 41% 3,099 2,213 40% Gold COS (Barrick's share)g,h ($/oz) 1,654 1,629 2% 1,441 15% 1,641 1,433 15% Gold TCCb,g ($/oz) 1,239 1,220 2% 1,059 17% 1,229 1,055 16% Gold AISCb,g ($/oz) 1,684 1,775 (5)% 1,498 12% 1,728 1,489 16% Copper production (thousands of tonnes)g 59 44 34% 43 37% 103 83 24% Copper sold (thousands of tonnes)g 54 51 6% 42 29% 105 81 30% Market copper price ($/lb) 4.32 4.24 2% 4.42 (2)% 4.28 4.12 4% Realized copper priceb,g ($/lb) 4.36 4.51 (3)% 4.53 (4)% 4.43 4.21 5% Copper COS (Barrick's share)g,i ($/lb) 2.56 2.92 (12)% 3.05 (16)% 2.74 3.12 (12)% Copper C1 cash costsb,g ($/lb) 1.80 2.25 (20)% 2.18 (17)% 2.02 2.28 (11)% Copper AISCb,g ($/lb) 2.90 3.06 (5)% 3.67 (21)% 2.98 3.64 (18)% As at

6/30/25 As at

3/31/25 % Change As at

6/30/24 % Change Financial Position ($ millions) Debt (current and long-term) 4,729 4,727 0% 4,724 0% Cash and equivalents 4,802 4,104 17% 4,036 19% Debt, net of cash (73 ) 623 (112)% 688 (111)%

Net earnings represents net earnings attributable to the equity holders of the Company. Further information on these non-GAAP financial measures, including detailed reconciliations, is included in the endnotes to this press release. Amounts presented on a consolidated cash basis. Project capital expenditures are not included in our calculation of all-in sustaining costs. Total consolidated capital expenditures also includes capitalized interest of $16 million and $20 million for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively (Q1 2025: $4 million; Q2 2024: $12 million; YTD 2024: $25 million). These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance. Represents net cash provided by operating activities divided by revenue. On an attributable basis. Gold COS/oz is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). Copper COS/lb is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).





Consolidated Statements of Income

Barrick Mining Corporation (formerly Barrick Gold Corporation)

(in millions of United States dollars, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue (notes 5 and 6) $ 3,681 $ 3,162 $ 6,811 $ 5,909 Costs and expenses (income) Cost of sales (notes 5 and 7) 1,878 1,979 3,663 3,915 General and administrative expenses 39 32 81 60 Exploration, evaluation and project expenses 82 97 136 192 Impairment charges (note 9b) - 1 4 18 (Gain) loss on currency translation (2 ) 5 - 17 Closed mine rehabilitation (8 ) (9 ) 11 (11 ) Income from equity investees (note 12) (77 ) (115 ) (144 ) (163 ) Other expense (note 9a) 353 80 523 97 Income before finance costs and income taxes $ 1,416 $ 1,092 $ 2,537 $ 1,784 Finance costs, net (58 ) (51 ) (120 ) (82 ) Income before income taxes $ 1,358 $ 1,041 $ 2,417 $ 1,702 Income tax expense (note 10) (102 ) (407 ) (380 ) (581 ) Net income $ 1,256 $ 634 $ 2,037 $ 1,121 Attributable to: Equity holders of Barrick Mining Corporation $ 811 $ 370 $ 1,285 $ 665 Non-controlling interests (note 15) $ 445 $ 264 $ 752 $ 456 Earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of Barrick Mining Corporation (note 8)

Net income Basic $ 0.47 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 $ 0.38 Diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.21 $ 0.75 $ 0.38

The notes to these unaudited condensed interim financial statements, which are contained in the Second Quarter Report 2025 available on our website, are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Barrick Mining Corporation (formerly Barrick Gold Corporation)

(in millions of United States dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income $ 1,256 $ 634 $ 2,037 $ 1,121 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Unrealized gains on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges, net of tax $nil, $nil, $nil and $nil - - - 1 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial loss on post employment benefit obligations, net of tax $nil, $nil, $nil and $nil (1 ) - (2 ) - Net change on equity investments, net of tax $(1), $1, $(1) and $1 12 8 17 9 Total other comprehensive income 11 8 15 10 Total comprehensive income $ 1,267 $ 642 $ 2,052 $ 1,131 Attributable to: Equity holders of Barrick Mining Corporation $ 822 $ 378 $ 1,300 $ 675 Non-controlling interests $ 445 $ 264 $ 752 $ 456

The notes to these unaudited condensed interim financial statements, which are contained in the Second Quarter Report 2025 available on our website, are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

Barrick Mining Corporation (formerly Barrick Gold Corporation)

(in millions of United States dollars) (Unaudited) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,256 $ 634 $ 2,037 $ 1,121 Adjustments for the following items: Depreciation 436 480 847 954 Finance costs, net 58 51 120 82 Impairment charges (note 9b) - 1 4 18 Income tax expense (note 10) 102 407 380 581 Income from equity investees (note 12) (77 ) (115 ) (144 ) (163 ) Gain on sale of non-current assets (note 9a) (745 ) (5 ) (745 ) (6 ) Loulo-Gounkoto loss of control (note 9a and 16) 1,035 - 1,035 - (Gain) loss on currency translation (2 ) 5 - 17 Change in working capital (note 11) (129 ) 112 (234 ) (129 ) Other operating activities (note 11) (103 ) (29 ) (112 ) (99 ) Operating cash flows before interest and income taxes 1,831 1,541 3,188 2,376 Interest paid (114 ) (131 ) (139 ) (158 ) Interest received 37 50 83 118 Income taxes paid1 (425 ) (301 ) (591 ) (417 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,329 1,159 2,541 1,919 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment Capital expenditures (note 5) (934 ) (819 ) (1,771 ) (1,547 ) Sales proceeds 2 7 2 7 Divestitures (note 4) 999 - 999 - Income taxes paid on divestitures (87 ) - (87 ) - Investment sales - 33 - 33 Funding of equity method investments (note 12) - (11 ) - (55 ) Dividends received from equity method investments (note 12) 53 42 91 89 Shareholder loan repayments from equity method investments 53 45 113 90 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 86 (703 ) (653 ) (1,383 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Lease repayments (14 ) (4 ) (17 ) (7 ) Debt repayments (2 ) - (2 ) - Dividends (170 ) (175 ) (342 ) (350 ) Share buyback program (note 14) (268 ) (49 ) (411 ) (49 ) Funding from Reko Diq non-controlling interests (note 15) 44 30 127 52 Disbursements to non-controlling interests (note 15) (324 ) (169 ) (532 ) (290 ) Pueblo Viejo JV partner shareholder loan 13 5 17 (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (721 ) (362 ) (1,160 ) (646 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents - - - (2 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents 694 94 728 (112 ) Cash and equivalents at the beginning of period 4,108 3,942 4,074 4,148 Cash and equivalents at the end of period $ 4,802 $ 4,036 4,802 4,036

Income taxes paid excludes $58 million (Q2 2024: $12 million) for Q2 2025 and $75 million (YTD 2024: $29 million) for YTD 2025 of income taxes payable that were settled against offsetting value added tax ("VAT") receivables.





The notes to these unaudited condensed interim financial statements, which are contained in the Second Quarter Report 2025 available on our website, are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Barrick Mining Corporation (formerly Barrick Gold Corporation) As at June 30,

As at December 31, (in millions of United States dollars) (Unaudited) 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 4,802 $ 4,074 Accounts receivable 910 763 Inventories 1,748 1,942 Other current assets 689 853 Total current assets $ 8,149 $ 7,632 Non-current assets Non-current portion of inventory 2,648 2,783 Equity in investees (note 12) 4,147 4,112 Property, plant and equipment 25,965 28,559 Intangible assets 148 148 Goodwill 3,097 3,097 Other assets 3,133 1,295 Total assets $ 47,287 $ 47,626 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,464 $ 1,613 Debt 73 24 Current income tax liabilities 505 545 Other current liabilities 493 460 Total current liabilities $ 2,535 $ 2,642 Non-current liabilities Debt 4,656 4,705 Provisions 1,942 1,962 Deferred income tax liabilities 3,544 3,887 Other liabilities 1,186 1,174 Total liabilities $ 13,863 $ 14,370 Equity Capital stock (note 14) $ 27,323 $ 27,661 Deficit (4,328 ) (5,269 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 48 33 Other 1,786 1,865 Total equity attributable to Barrick Mining Corporation shareholders $ 24,829 $ 24,290 Non-controlling interests (note 15) 8,595 8,966 Total equity $ 33,424 $ 33,256 Contingencies and commitments (notes 5 and 17) Total liabilities and equity $ 47,287 $ 47,626

The notes to these unaudited condensed interim financial statements, which are contained in the Second Quarter Report 2025 available on our website, are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.



Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Barrick Mining Corporation (formerly Barrick Gold Corporation) Attributable to equity holders of the company (in millions of United States dollars) (Unaudited) Common Shares (in thousands) Capital stock

Retained earnings (deficit)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)1

Other2

Total equity attributable to shareholders

Non-controlling interests

Total equity

At January 1, 2025 1,727,100 $27,661 ($5,269 ) $33 $1,865 $24,290 $8,966 $33,256 Net income - - 1,285 - - 1,285 752 2,037 Total other comprehensive income - - - 15 - 15 - 15 Total comprehensive income - - 1,285 15 - 1,300 752 2,052 Transactions with owners Dividends - - (342 ) - - (342 ) - (342 ) Loulo-Gounkoto loss of control (note 16) - - - - - - (686 ) (686 ) Funding from non-controlling interests (note 14) - - - - - - 127 127 Disbursements to non-controlling interests (note 14) - - - - - - (564 ) (564 ) Dividend reinvestment plan (note 13) 86 2 (2 ) - - - - - Share buyback program (note 13) (21,192 ) (340 ) - - (79 ) (419 ) - (419 ) Total transactions with owners (21,106 ) (338 ) (344 ) - (79 ) (761 ) (1,123 ) (1,884 ) At June 30, 2025 1,705,994 $27,323 ($4,328 ) $48 $1,786 $24,829 $8,595 $33,424 At January 1, 2024 1,755,570 $28,117 ($6,713 ) $24 $1,913 $23,341 $8,661 $32,002 Net income - - 665 - - 665 456 1,121 Total other comprehensive income - - - 10 - 10 - 10 Total comprehensive income - - 665 10 - 675 456 1,131 Transactions with owners Dividends - - (350 ) - - (350 ) - (350 ) Funding from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 52 52 Disbursements to non-controlling interests - - - - - - (290 ) (290 ) Dividend reinvestment plan 114 2 (2 ) - - - - - Share buyback program (2,950 ) (48 ) - - (2 ) (50 ) - (50 ) Total transactions with owners (2,836 ) (46 ) (352 ) - (2 ) (400 ) (238 ) (638 ) At June 30, 2024 1,752,734 $28,071 ($6,400 ) $34 $1,911 $23,616 $8,879 $32,495

Includes cumulative translation losses at June 30, 2025: $95 million (December 31, 2024: $95 million; June 30, 2024: $95 million). Includes additional paid-in capital as at June 30, 2025: $1,748 million (December 31, 2024: $1,827 million; June 30, 2024: $1,873 million).

The notes to these unaudited condensed interim financial statements, which are contained in the Second Quarter Report 2025 available on our website, are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines - Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Enquiries

Investor and Media Relations

Kathy du Plessis

+44 207 557 7738

Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Tricia Evans, BSc, SMERM, Mineral Resource Manager: North America; Mark Roux, BSc (Hons), P. Grad. Cert. (Geostatistics), Pr. Sci. Nat, Resource Geology Lead - North America; Richard Peattie, MPhil, FAusIMM, Mineral Resources Manager: Africa and Middle East; Peter Jones, MAIG, Manager Resource Geology - Latin America & Asia Pacific; Simon Bottoms, CGeol, MGeol, FGS, FAusIMM, Mineral Resource Management and Evaluation Executive; and Joel Holliday, FAusIMM, Executive Vice-President, Exploration - each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Unless otherwise noted, such mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates are as of December 31, 2024.

Endnotes

Endnote 1 - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

"Adjusted net earnings" and "adjusted net earnings per share" are non-GAAP financial performance measures. Adjusted net earnings excludes the following from net earnings: impairment charges (reversals) related to intangibles, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, and investments; acquisition/disposition gains/losses; foreign currency translation gains/losses; significant tax adjustments; other items that are not indicative of the underlying operating performance of our core mining business; and tax effect and non-controlling interest of the above items. Management uses this measure internally to evaluate our underlying operating performance for the reporting periods presented and to assist with the planning and forecasting of future operating results. Management believes that adjusted net earnings is a useful measure of our performance because impairment charges, acquisition/disposition gains/losses and significant tax adjustments do not reflect the underlying operating performance of our core mining business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share are intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS Accounting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS") and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Further details on these non-GAAP financial performance measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Net Earnings per Share, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Net Earnings per Share

($ millions, except per share amounts in dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Net earnings attributable to equity holders of the Company 811 474 370 1,285 665 Impairment charges related to intangibles, goodwill, property, plant and equipment, and investmentsa 0 4 1 4 18 Acquisition/disposition losses (gains)b 289 0 (5 ) 289 (6 ) Loss on currency translation (2 ) 2 5 0 17 Significant tax adjustmentsc (35 ) (15 ) 137 (50 ) 166 Other expense adjustmentsd 44 173 48 217 39 Non-controlling interest (4 ) (11 ) 0 (15 ) (4 ) Tax effecte (303 ) (24 ) 1 (327 ) (5 ) Adjusted net earnings 800 603 557 1,403 890 Net earnings per sharef 0.47 0.27 0.21 0.75 0.38 Adjusted net earnings per sharef 0.47 0.35 0.32 0.82 0.51

There were no significant impairment charges or reversals in the current period or prior periods. Acquisition/disposition (losses) gains for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 mainly relate to the net loss of $1,035 million on the deconsolidation of Loulo-Gounkoto following the change of control after it was placed under a temporary provisional administration on June 16, 2025 (refer to page 8 of Barrick's Q2 2025 MD&A for further details), partially offset by the recognition of our investment in Loulo-Gounkoto. This was offset by a gain of $745 million on the sale of our 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project. For Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, significant tax adjustments include the re-measurement of deferred tax balances and adjustments in respect of prior years. For Q2 2024 and YTD 2024, significant tax adjustments include the proposed settlement of the Zaldívar Tax Assessments in Chile. Significant tax adjustments for YTD 2024 also include the de-recognition of deferred tax assets, and adjustments in respect of prior years and the re-measurement of deferred tax balances. Other expense adjustments for the 2025 periods mainly relate to reduced operation costs at Loulo-Gounkoto. Q1 2025 and YTD 2025 also include the signing of agreements to settle legacy legal matters in the Philippines related to Placer Dome Inc. Other adjustments in Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 mainly relate to the interest and penalties recognized following the settlement of the Zaldívar Tax Assessments in Chile. Tax effect for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 primarily relates to acquisition/disposition losses (gains). Calculated using weighted average number of shares outstanding under the basic method of earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow

"Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure that deducts capital expenditures from net cash provided by operating activities. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of our ability to operate without reliance on additional borrowing or usage of existing cash. Free cash flow is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently. Further details on this non-GAAP financial performance measure are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The following table reconciles this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

($ millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,329 1,212 1,159 2,541 1,919 Capital expenditures (934 ) (837 ) (819 ) (1,771 ) (1,547 ) Consolidated free cash flow 395 375 340 770 372 Free cash flow applicable to equity investees 66 156 110 222 173 Non-controlling interests (437 ) (120 ) (166 ) (557 ) (265 ) Attributable free cash flow 24 411 284 435 280



Capital Expenditures

These amounts are presented on the same basis as our guidance. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures and project capital expenditures are non-GAAP financial measures. Capital expenditures are classified into minesite sustaining capital expenditures or project capital expenditures depending on the nature of the expenditure. Minesite sustaining capital expenditures is the capital spending required to support current production levels. Project capital expenditures represent the capital spending at new projects and major, discrete projects at existing operations intended to increase net present value through higher production or longer mine life. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce. Classifying capital expenditures is intended to provide additional information only and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial performance measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation of the Classification of Capital Expenditures

($ millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Minesite sustaining capital expenditures 479 564 631 1,043 1,181 Project capital expenditures 439 269 176 708 341 Capitalized interest 16 4 12 20 25 Total consolidated capital expenditures 934 837 819 1,771 1,547



Total cash costs per ounce and All-in sustaining costs per ounce

"Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are non-GAAP financial performance measures which are calculated based on the definition published by the World Gold Council (a market development organization for the gold industry comprised of and funded by gold mining companies from around the world, including Barrick, the "WGC"). The WGC is not a regulatory organization. Management uses these measures to monitor the performance of our gold mining operations and their ability to generate positive cash flow, both on an individual site basis and an overall company basis. "Total cash costs" per ounce start with our cost of sales related to gold production and removes depreciation, the noncontrolling interest of cost of sales and includes by-product credits. "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce start with "Total cash costs" per ounce and includes sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs and reclamation cost accretion and amortization. These additional costs reflect the expenditures made to maintain current production levels. These definitions recognize that there are different costs associated with the life-cycle of a mine, and that it is therefore appropriate to distinguish between sustaining and non-sustaining costs. Barrick believes that the use of "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in understanding the costs associated with producing gold, understanding the economics of gold mining, assessing our operating performance and also our ability to generate free cash flow from current operations and to generate free cash flow on an overall company basis. "Total cash costs" per ounce and "All-in sustaining costs" per ounce are intended to provide additional information only and do not have standardized definitions under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures are not equivalent to net income or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Although the WGC has published a standardized definition, other companies may calculate these measures differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial performance measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation of Gold Cost of Sales to Total cash costs and All-in sustaining costs, including on a per ounce basis

($ millions, except per oz information in dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended Footnote 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 COS applicable to gold production 1,676 1,568 1,799 3,244 3,560 Depreciation (359 ) (342 ) (401 ) (701 ) (808 ) Total cash costs applicable to equity method investments 101 109 77 210 133 By-product credits (64 ) (60 ) (75 ) (124 ) (131 ) Non-recurring items a 0 0 0 0 0 Other b 11 5 5 16 7 Non-controlling interests c (411 ) (364 ) (393 ) (775 ) (793 ) Total cash costs 954 916 1,012 1,870 1,968 General & administrative costs 39 42 32 81 60 Minesite exploration and evaluation costs d 7 5 6 12 19 Minesite sustaining capital expenditures e 479 564 631 1,043 1,181 Sustaining leases 7 8 9 15 15 Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization (operating sites) f 16 17 20 33 37 Non-controlling interest, copper operations and other g (208 ) (217 ) (278 ) (425 ) (502 ) All-in sustaining costs 1,294 1,335 1,432 2,629 2,778 Ounces sold - attributable basis (koz) h 770 751 956 1,521 1,866 COS/oz i,j 1,654 1,629 1,441 1,641 1,433 TCC/oz j 1,239 1,220 1,059 1,229 1,055 TCC/oz (on a co-product basis) j,k 1,292 1,273 1,112 1,282 1,103 AISC/oz j 1,684 1,775 1,498 1,728 1,489 AISC/oz (on a co-product basis) j,k 1,737 1,828 1,551 1,781 1,537

a. Non-recurring items - These costs are not indicative of our cost of production and have been excluded from the calculation of TCC. b. Other - Other adjustments mainly relate to treatment and refinement charges. c. Non-controlling interests - Non-controlling interests include non-controlling interests related to gold production of $540 million and $1,027 million for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025, respectively, (Q1 2025: $487 million; Q2 2024: $532 million; YTD 2024: $1,074 million). Non-controlling interests include NGM, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Tongon, North Mara and Bulyanhulu. Refer to Note 5 to the Financial Statements for further information. d. Exploration and evaluation costs - Exploration, evaluation and project expenses are presented as minesite sustaining if they support current mine operations and project if they relate to future projects. Refer to page 37 of Barrick's Q2 2025 MD&A. e. Capital expenditures - Capital expenditures are related to our gold sites only and are split between minesite sustaining and project capital expenditures. f. Rehabilitation-accretion and amortization - Includes depreciation on the assets related to rehabilitation provisions of our gold operations and accretion on the rehabilitation provision of our gold operations, split between operating and non-operating sites. g. Non-controlling interest and copper operations - Removes general and administrative costs related to non-controlling interests and copper based on a percentage allocation of revenue. Also removes exploration, evaluation and project expenses, rehabilitation costs and capital expenditures incurred by our copper sites and the non-controlling interest of NGM, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Tongon, North Mara and Bulyanhulu operating segments. It also includes capital expenditures applicable to our equity method investment in Kibali. The impact is summarized as the following:

($ millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended Non-controlling interest, copper operations and other 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 General & administrative costs (6 ) (6 ) (6 ) (12 ) (10 ) Minesite exploration and evaluation expenses (3 ) 0 (4 ) (3 ) (6 ) Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization (operating sites) (6 ) (5 ) (6 ) (11 ) (11 ) Minesite sustaining capital expenditures (193 ) (206 ) (262 ) (399 ) (475 ) All-in sustaining costs total (208 ) (217 ) (278 ) (425 ) (502 )

h. Ounces sold - attributable basis - Excludes Long Canyon which is producing residual ounces from the leach pad while in care and maintenance. i. COS/oz - Gold COS/oz is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share). j. Per ounce figures - COS/oz, TCC/oz and AISC/oz may not calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding. k. Co-product costs/oz

TCC/oz and AISC/oz presented on a co-product basis removes the impact of by-product credits of our gold production (net of non-controlling interest) calculated as:



($ millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 By-product credits 64 60 75 124 131 Non-controlling interest (23 ) (20 ) (24 ) (43 ) (42 ) By-product credits (net of non-controlling interest) 41 40 51 81 89



C1 cash costs per pound and All-in sustaining costs per pound

"C1 cash costs" per pound and "All-in sustaining costs" per pound are non-GAAP financial performance measures related to our copper mine operations. We believe that "C1 cash costs" per pound enables investors to better understand the performance of our copper operations in comparison to other copper producers who present results on a similar basis. "C1 cash costs" per pound excludes royalties and non-routine charges as they are not direct production costs. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound is similar to the gold all-in sustaining costs metric and management uses this to better evaluate the costs of copper production. We believe this measure enables investors to better understand the operating performance of our copper mines as this measure reflects all of the sustaining expenditures incurred in order to produce copper. "All-in sustaining costs" per pound includes C1 cash costs, sustaining capital expenditures, sustaining leases, general and administrative costs, minesite exploration and evaluation costs, royalties, reclamation cost accretion and amortization and writedowns taken on inventory to net realizable value. Further details on these non-GAAP financial performance measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation of Copper Cost of Sales to C1 cash costs and All-in sustaining costs, including on a per pound basis

($ millions, except per lb information in dollars) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Cost of sales 193 208 172 401 340 Depreciation/amortization (68 ) (60 ) (71 ) (128 ) (131 ) Treatment and refinement charges 40 42 38 82 72 C1 cash costs applicable to equity method investments 84 90 84 174 166 Less: royalties (25 ) (21 ) (16 ) (46 ) (28 ) By-product credits (12 ) (5 ) (6 ) (17 ) (11 ) C1 cash costs 212 254 201 466 408 General & administrative costs 8 8 5 16 9 Rehabilitation - accretion and amortization 3 1 2 4 4 Royalties 25 21 16 46 28 Minesite exploration and evaluation costs 1 2 1 3 1 Minesite sustaining capital expenditures 90 57 111 147 194 Sustaining leases 2 3 4 5 5 All-in sustaining costs 341 346 340 687 649 Tonnes sold - attributable basis (Kt) 54 51 42 105 81 Pounds sold - attributable basis (Mlb) 118 113 93 231 179 COS/lba,b 2.56 2.92 3.05 2.74 3.12 C1 cash costs/lba 1.80 2.25 2.18 2.02 2.28 AISC/lba 2.90 3.06 3.67 2.98 3.64

COS/lb, C1 cash costs/lb and AISC/lb may not calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding. Copper COS/lb is calculated as cost of sales across our copper operations divided by pounds sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Attributable EBITDA, Attributable EBITDA Margin and Net Leverage

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, which excludes the following from net earnings: income tax expense; finance costs; finance income; and depreciation. Management believes that EBITDA is a valuable indicator of our ability to generate liquidity by producing operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, and fund capital expenditures. Management uses EBITDA for this purpose. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effect of impairment charges; acquisition/disposition gains/losses; foreign currency translation gains/losses; and other expense adjustments. We also remove the impact of the income tax expense, finance costs, finance income and depreciation incurred in our equity method accounted investments. We believe these items provide a greater level of consistency with the adjusting items included in our adjusted net earnings reconciliation, with the exception that these amounts are adjusted to remove any impact on finance costs/income, income tax expense and/or depreciation as they do not affect EBITDA. We believe this additional information will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in better understanding our ability to generate liquidity from our full business, including equity method investments, by excluding these amounts from the calculation as they are not indicative of the performance of our core mining business and not necessarily reflective of the underlying operating results for the periods presented. We believe this additional information will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in better understanding our ability to generate liquidity from our attributable business and which is aligned with how we present our forward looking guidance on gold ounces and copper pounds produced. Attributable EBITDA margin is calculated as attributable EBITDA divided by revenues - as adjusted. We believe this ratio will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick to better understand the relationship between revenues and EBITDA or operating profit. Starting with the Q2 2024 MD&A, we are presenting net leverage as a non-GAAP ratio and is calculated as debt, net of cash divided by the sum of adjusted EBITDA of the last four consecutive quarters. We believe this ratio will assist analysts, investors and other stakeholders of Barrick in monitoring our leverage and evaluating our balance sheet. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, attributable EBITDA, EBITDA margin and net leverage are intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts and do not have any standardized definition under IFRS, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and attributable EBITDA exclude the impact of cash costs of financing activities and taxes, and the effects of changes in operating working capital balances, and therefore are not necessarily indicative of operating profit or cash flow from operations as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, attributable EBITDA, EBITDA margin and net leverage differently. Further details on these non-GAAP financial performance measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The following table reconciles these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Attributable EBITDA

($ millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Net earnings 1,256 781 634 2,037 1,121 Income tax expense 102 278 407 380 581 Finance costs, neta 36 39 28 75 38 Depreciation 436 411 480 847 954 EBITDA 1,830 1,509 1,549 3,339 2,694 Impairment charges of non-current assetsb 0 4 1 4 18 Acquisition/disposition losses (gains)c 289 0 (5 ) 289 (6 ) Loss on currency translation (2 ) 2 5 0 17 Other expense adjustmentsd 44 173 48 217 39 Income tax expense, net finance costsa and depreciation from equity investees 156 141 119 297 221 Adjusted EBITDA 2,317 1,829 1,717 4,146 2,983 Non-controlling Interests (627 ) (468 ) (428 ) (1,095 ) (787 ) Attributable EBITDA 1,690 1,361 1,289 3,051 2,196 Revenues - as adjustede 3,050 2,685 2,658 5,735 4,880 Attributable EBITDA marginf 55 % 51 % 48 % 53 % 45 % As at 6/30/25 As at 12/31/24 As at 6/30/24 As at 6/30/25 As at 12/31/24 Net leverageg 0.0:1 0.1:1 0.1:1 0.0:1 0.0:1

Finance costs exclude accretion. There were no significant impairment charges or reversals in the current period or prior periods. Acquisition/disposition (losses) gains for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 mainly relate to a net loss of $1,035 million on the deconsolidation of Loulo-Gounkoto following the change of control after it was placed under a temporary provisional administration on June 16, 2025 (refer to page 8 of Barrick's Q2 2025 MD&A for further details) was partially offset by the recognition of our investment in Loulo-Gounkoto. This was offset by a gain of $745 million on the sale of our 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project. Other expense adjustments for the 2025 periods mainly relate to reduced operation costs at Loulo-Gounkoto. Q1 2025 and YTD 2025 also include the signing of agreements to settle legacy legal matters in the Philippines related to Placer Dome Inc. Other adjustments in Q2 2024 and YTD 2024 mainly relate to the interest and penalties recognized following the settlement of the Zaldívar Tax Assessments in Chile. Refer to Reconciliation of Sales to Realized Price per oz/pound on page 59 of Barrick's Q2 2025 MD&A. Represents attributable EBITDA divided by revenues - as adjusted. Represents debt, net of cash divided by adjusted EBITDA of the last four consecutive quarters.





Realized Price

"Realized price" is a non-GAAP financial performance measure which excludes from sales: treatment and refining charges; and cumulative catch-up adjustment to revenue relating to our streaming arrangements. We believe this provides investors and analysts with a more accurate measure with which to compare to market gold and copper prices and to assess our gold and copper sales performance. For those reasons, management believes that this measure provides a more accurate reflection of our company's past performance and is a better indicator of its expected performance in future periods. The realized price measure is intended to provide additional information, and does not have any standardized definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure is not necessarily indicative of sales as determined under IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently. The following table reconciles realized prices to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. Further details on these non-GAAP financial performance measures are provided in the MD&A accompanying Barrick's financial statements filed from time to time on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Reconciliation of Sales to Realized Price per ounce/pound

($ millions, except per oz/lb information in dollars)



Gold Copper Gold Copper For the three months ended For the six months ended 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 3/31/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 6/30/25 6/30/24 Sales 3,280 2,766 2,868 337 304 219 6,046 5,396 641 382 Sales applicable to non-controlling interests (1,054 ) (848 ) (850 ) 0 0 0 (1,902 ) (1,645 ) 0 0 Sales applicable to equity method investmentsa,b 306 252 217 135 164 161 558 368 299 297 Sales applicable to sites in closure or care and maintenancec (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) 0 0 0 (2 ) (5 ) 0 0 Treatment and refinement charges 7 6 8 40 42 38 13 15 82 72 Other 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Revenues - as adjusted 2,538 2,175 2,240 512 510 418 4,713 4,129 1,022 751 Ounces/pounds sold (koz/Mlb)c 770 751 956 118 113 93 1,521 1,866 231 179 Realized gold/copper price per oz/lbd 3,295 2,898 2,344 4.36 4.51 4.53 3,099 2,213 4.43 4.21

Represents sales of $226 million and $417 million, respectively, for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 (Q1 2025: $191 million; Q2 2024: $189 million; YTD 2024: $340 million) applicable to our 45% equity method investment in Kibali and $80 million and $141 million, respectively (Q1 2025: $61 million; Q2 2024: $28 million; YTD 2024: $28 million) applicable to our 24.5% equity method investment in Porgera for gold. Represents sales of $71 million and $166 million, respectively, for Q2 2025 and YTD 2025 (Q1 2025: $95 million; Q2 2024: $89 million; YTD 2024: $169 million) applicable to our 50% equity method investment in Zaldívar and $65 million and $137 million, respectively (Q1 2025: $72 million; Q2 2024: $79 million; YTD 2024: $141 million), applicable to our 50% equity method investment in Jabal Sayid for copper. Sales applicable to equity method investments are net of treatment and refinement charges. On an attributable basis. Excludes Long Canyon which is producing residual ounces from the leach pad while in care and maintenance. Realized price per oz/lb may not calculate based on amounts presented in this table due to rounding.

Endnote 2

A Tier One Gold Asset is an asset with a $1,400/oz reserve with potential to deliver a minimum 10-year life, annual production of at least 500,000 ounces of gold and with costs per ounce in the lower half of the industry cost curve. A Tier One Copper Asset/Project is an asset with a $3.00/lb reserve with potential for +5Mt contained copper in support at least 20 years life, annual production of at least 200ktpa, with costs per pound in the lower half of the industry cost curve. Tier One Assets must be located in a world-class geological district with potential for organic reserve growth and long-term geologically driven addition.

Endnote 3

Including a $0.05/sh performance dividend reflecting net cash of $73 million.

Endnote 4

On an attributable basis. Gold COS/oz is calculated as cost of sales across our gold operations (excluding sites in closure or care and maintenance) divided by ounces sold (both on an attributable basis using Barrick's ownership share).

Endnote 5

Total reportable incident frequency rate ("TRIFR") is a ratio calculated as follows: number of reportable injuries x 1,000,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked. Reportable injuries include fatalities, lost time injuries, restricted duty injuries, and medically treated injuries. Lost time injury frequency rate ("LTIFR") is a ratio calculated as follows: number of lost time injuries x 1,000,000 hours divided by the total number of hours worked.

Endnote 6

Net cash of $73 million is calculated as cash and equivalents ($4,802 million) less debt ($4,729 million).

Endnote 7

Reserve replacement percentage is calculated from the cumulative net change in reserves divided by the cumulative depletion in reserves, as shown in the tables below:

Year Attributable P&P

Gold

(Moz) Attributable Gold

Acquisition &

Divestments

(Moz) Attributable Gold

Depletion

(Moz) Attributable Gold

Net Change

(Moz) Reported Reserve

Price USD/oz for

GEO conversion 2019a 71 - - - - 2020b 68 (2.2) (5.5) 4.2 $1,200 2021c 69 (0.91) (5.4) 8.1 $1,200 2022d 76 - (4.8) 12 $1,300 2023e 77 - (4.6) 5 $1,300 2024f 89 - (4.6) 17 $1,400 2019 - 2024 Total N/A (3.1) (25) 46 N/A

Year Attributable P&P

Copper (Mlb) Attributable Copper

Acquisition &

Divestments

(Moz) Attributable Copper

Depletion

(Moz) Attributable Copper

Net Change

(Moz) Reported Reserve

Price USD/lb for

GEO conversion 2019a 13,494 - - - - 2020b 12,691 - (834) 31 $2.75 2021c 12,233 - (636) 178 $2.75 2022d 12,252 - (623) 642 $3.00 2023e 12,391 - (589) 728 $3.00 2024f 40,201 - (731) 28,542 $3.00 2019 - 2024 Total N/A - (3,413) 30,121 N/A

Attributable Proven and Probable organic gold equivalent reserve additions calculated from the cumulative net change in reserves from year-end 2020 to 2024 using reserve prices for gold equivalent ounce (GEO) conversion as shown in the tables above to result in the Attributable Net Change GEO tabulated below:



Year Attributable P&P

GEO Attributable

Acquisition &

Divestments GEO Attributable

Depletion GEO Attributable

Net Change GEO

(using reported reserve prices) 2019a - - - - 2020b 97 (2.2) (7.4) 4.2 2021c 97 (0.91) (6.9) 8.5 2022d 104 - (6.3) 13 2023e 105 - (6.0) 6.7 2024f 176 - (6.1) 79 2019 - 2024 Total N/A (3.1) (33) 111

Totals may not appear to sum correctly due to rounding.

Attributable acquisitions and divestments includes the following: a decrease of 2.2 Moz in proven and probable gold reserves from December 31, 2019 to December 31, 2020, as a result of the divestiture of Barrick's Massawa gold project effective March 4, 2020; and a decrease of 0.91 Moz in proven and probable gold reserves from December 31, 2020 to December 31, 2021, as a result of the change in Barrick's ownership interest in Porgera from 47.5% to 24.5% and the net impact of the asset exchange of Lone Tree to i-80 Gold for the remaining 50% of South Arturo that Nevada Gold Mines did not already own.

All estimates are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Estimates of proven and probable reserves

The estimates below are estimated in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Estimates as of December 31, 2019, unless otherwise noted, Proven reserves of 280 million tonnes grading 2.42 g/t, representing 22 million ounces of gold and 420 million tonnes grading 0.4%, representing 3,700 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.7 million tonnes of copper). Probable reserves of 1,000 million tonnes grading 1.48 g/t, representing 49 million ounces of gold and 1,200 million tonnes grading 0.38%, representing 9,800 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.4 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates as of December 31, 2020, unless otherwise noted: Proven reserves of 280 million tonnes grading 2.37g/t, representing 21 million ounces of gold, and 350 million tonnes grading 0.39%, representing 3,000 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.4 million tonnes of copper). Probable reserves of 990 million tonnes grading 1.46g/t, representing 47 million ounces of gold, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.39%, representing 9,700 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.4 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates as of December 31, 2021, unless otherwise noted, Proven mineral reserves of 240 million tonnes grading 2.20g/t, representing 17 million ounces of gold and 380 million tonnes grading 0.41%, representing 3,400 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.6 million tonnes of copper), and probable reserves of 1,000 million tonnes grading 1.60g/t, representing 53 million ounces of gold and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.37%, representing 8,800 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.0 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates as of December 31, 2022, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 260 million tonnes grading 2.26g/t, representing 19 million ounces of gold and 390 million tonnes grading 0.40%, representing 3,500 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 1.6 million tonnes of copper), and probable reserves of 1,200 million tonnes grading 1.53g/t, representing 57 million ounces of gold and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.37%, representing 8,800 million pounds of copper (which is equal to 4.0 million tonnes of copper). Conversions may not recalculate due to rounding. Estimates are as of December 31, 2023, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 250 million tonnes grading 1.85g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold, and 320 million tonnes grading 0.41%, representing 1.3 million tonnes of copper. Probable reserves of 1,200 million tonnes grading 1.61g/t, representing 61 million ounces of gold, and 1,100 million tonnes grading 0.38%, representing 4.3 million tonnes of copper. Estimates are as of December 31, 2024, unless otherwise noted. Proven mineral reserves of 270 million tonnes grading 1.75g/t, representing 15 million ounces of gold, and 380 million tonnes grading 0.42%, representing 1.6 million tonnes of copper. Probable reserves of 2,500 million tonnes grading 0.90g/t, representing 74 million ounces of gold, and 3,600 million tonnes grading 0.46%, representing 17 million tonnes of copper.



Endnote 8 - Outlook Assumptions and Economic Sensitivity Analysis

2025 guidance

assumption Hypothetical change Consolidated impact on

EBITDA (millions) Attributable impact on

EBITDA (millions) Attributable impact on

TCC and AISC Gold price sensitivity $2,400/oz +/- $100/oz +/- $450 +/- $320 +/- $5/oz Copper price sensitivity $4.00/lb +/- $0.25/lb +/- $120 +/- $120 +/- $0.01/lb



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "expect", "plan", "commitment", "ramp up", "guidance", "project", "progress", "invest", "continue", "progress", "develop", "on track", "ongoing", "estimate", "growth", "potential", "future", "extend", "will", "could", "would", "should", "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: Barrick's forward-looking production guidance; projected capital, operating and exploration expenditures; our ability to convert resources into reserves and replace reserves net of depletion from production; the ability for Fourmile to double its mineral resource in 2025; expected benefits from the sale of Barrick's 50% interest in Donlin; mine life and production rates, including anticipated production growth from Barrick's organic project pipeline; Barrick's global exploration strategy and planned exploration activities; Barrick's copper strategy; our plans, and expected timing, completion and benefits of our growth projects, including the ramp up at Goldrush and the progress at Pueblo Viejo, Lumwana and Reko Diq; potential mineralization and metal or mineral recoveries; Barrick's strategy, plans, targets and goals in respect of environmental and social governance issues, including local community relations, planned resettlement activities at Pueblo Viejo, economic contributions and education, employment and procurement initiatives, tailings management, climate change and biodiversity initiatives; Barrick's performance dividend policy and share buyback program; and expectations regarding future price assumptions, financial performance and other outlook or guidance.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas and electricity); risks associated with projects in the early stages of evaluation and for which additional engineering and other analysis is required; risks related to the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, that quantities or grades of reserves will be diminished, and that resources may not be converted to reserves; risks associated with the fact that certain of the initiatives described in this press release are still in the early stages and may not materialize; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation and exploration successes; risks that exploration data may be incomplete and considerable additional work may be required to complete further evaluation, including but not limited to drilling, engineering and socioeconomic studies and investment; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; lack of certainty with respect to foreign legal systems, corruption and other factors that are inconsistent with the rule of law; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, including the status of value added tax refunds received in Chile in connection with the Pascua-Lama Project; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mali or other countries in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; risks relating to political instability in certain of the jurisdictions in which Barrick operates; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licenses by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas ("GHG") emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; the Company's ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including its climate-related goals and GHG emissions reduction targets, in particular its ability to achieve its Scope 3 emissions targets which require reliance on entities within Barrick's value chain, but outside of the Company's direct control, to achieve such targets within the specified timeframes; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; the liability associated with risks and hazards in the mining industry, and the ability to maintain insurance to cover such losses; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks related to operations near communities that may regard Barrick's operations as being detrimental to them; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; increased costs, delays, suspensions and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; risks associated with Barrick's infrastructure, information technology systems and the implementation of Barrick's technological initiatives, including risks related cybersecurity incidents, including those caused by computer viruses, malware, ransomware and other cyberattacks, or similar information technology system failures, delays and/or disruptions; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; the impact of inflation, including global inflationary pressures driven by ongoing global supply chain disruptions, global energy cost increases following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and country-specific political and economic factors in Argentina; adverse changes in our credit ratings; fluctuations in the currency markets; changes in U.S. dollar interest rates; changes in U.S. trade, tariff and other controls on imports and exports, tax, immigration or other policies that may impact relations with foreign countries, result in retaliatory policies, lead to increased costs for raw materials and components, or impact Barrick's existing operations and material growth projects; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); risks related to the demands placed on the Company's management, the ability of management to implement its business strategy and enhanced political risk in certain jurisdictions; uncertainty whether some or all of Barrick's targeted investments and projects will meet the Company's capital allocation objectives and internal hurdle rate; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, the Company; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures; risks related to competition in the mining industry; employee relations including loss of key employees; availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor; risks associated with diseases, epidemics and pandemics; risks related to the failure of internal controls; and risks related to the impairment of the Company's goodwill and assets.

In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/ Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.