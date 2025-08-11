Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for July 2025.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in July 2025, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in July 2024. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds, one real estate company and one mining company. Total financings raised in July 2025 decreased 68% compared to the previous month, but were up 255% compared to July 2024. The total number of financings in July 2025 was 27, compared with 55 the previous month and 17 in July 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There was one new issuer on TSXV in July 2025, compared with five in the previous month and three in July 2024. The new listing was a technology company. Total financings raised in July 2025 decreased 3% compared to the previous month, but were up 49% compared to July 2024. There were 139 financings in July 2025, compared with 100 in the previous month and 93 in July 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Issuers Listed 1,929 1,921 1,816 New Issuers Listed 12 25 10 IPOs 11 25 8 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 2 Issues Listed 2,573 2,570 2,468 IPO Financings Raised $733,198,750 $73,807,675 $285,538,675 Secondary Financings Raised $486,392,464 $1,355,391,635 $57,816,366 Supplemental Financings Raised $0 $2,341,154,318 $0 Total Financings Raised $1,219,591,214 $3,770,353,628 $343,355,041 Total Number of Financings 27 55 17 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,562,862,284,859 $5,452,815,171,744 $4,629,996,293,702

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 152 86 +76.7 IPOs 134 78 +71.8 Graduates from TSXV 5 7 -28.6 IPO Financings Raised $1,335,960,926 $674,834,527 +98.0 Secondary Financings Raised $4,940,166,637 $8,889,484,137 -44.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,431,723,683 $991,424,800 +246.1 Total Financings Raised $9,707,851,246 $10,555,743,464 -8.0 Total Number of Financings 306 249 +22.9 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,562,862,284,859 $4,629,996,293,702 +20.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



July 2025 June 2025 July 2024 Issuers Listed 1,799 1,803 1,881 New Issuers Listed 1 5 3 IPOs 0 2 0 Graduates to TSX 1 0 2 Issues Listed 1,866 1,871 1,953 IPO Financings Raised $0 $11,700,115 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $151,154,859 $269,197,607 $154,413,491 Supplemental Financings Raised $554,158,099 $447,642,173 $317,840,380 Total Financings Raised $705,312,958 $728,539,895 $472,253,871 Total Number of Financings 139 100 93 Market Cap Listed Issues $112,079,603,205 $105,571,504,780 $78,834,612,267

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 23 29 -20.7 IPOs 5 9 -44.4 Graduates to TSX 5 7 -28.6 IPO Financings Raised $13,234,685 $2,954,000 +348.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $793,155,124 $499,049,394 +58.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,211,048,205 $1,962,978,948 +63.6 Total Financings Raised $4,017,438,014 $2,464,982,342 +63.0 Total Number of Financings 707 665 +6.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $112,079,603,205 $78,834,612,267 +42.2

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during July 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF FTLS GO Residential Real Estate Investment Trust GO.U IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund GTRI JPMorgan Global Select Equity Active ETF JGLO LFG Daily (2X) COIN Long ETF COIU LFG Daily (2X) MSTR Long ETF MSTU Ninepoint Capital Appreciation Fund NCAP Ninepoint Global Infrastructure Fund INFR Ninepoint Gold and Precious Minerals Fund GLDE Ninepoint Gold Bullion Fund GBUL Ninepoint Silver Bullion Fund SBUL Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. SXGC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Xtao Inc. XTAO.U

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/262048

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited