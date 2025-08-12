Regulatory News:

Pet Service Holding N.V. (PSH), listed on Euronext Growth and a leading player in the Dutch pet industry, announces that it has acquired a majority stake in Petlux B.V., a fast-growing and innovative company focusing on premium pet products and services.

Petlux is a Dutch company that has evolved from a webshop into a supplier for multiple retail chains across Europe, ranging from Pets Place in the Netherlands to Mobexpert in Hungary. It provides advanced and patented litter boxes, feeding and drinking systems, and exercise wheels. Petlux products are now available in 250 stores, with potential for rapid expansion.

After an exceptionally successful year 2024, with revenue increased tenfold to €12.5 million, Pet Service Holding continues its growth strategy with this strategic acquisition. The Company's strong growth results from a combination of targeted acquisitions and organic expansion.

Positive financial impact and investment structure

The acquisition of Petlux is expected to add approximately €2.5 million in annual revenue to Pet Service Holding's results. 50% of the acquisition amount will be paid in shares of Pet Service Holding listed on Euronext Growth. The remaining 50% will be injected directly into Petlux's capital, providing additional room for growth. Petlux is targeting €10 million in revenue by 2028. The acquisition and integration are expected to be fully completed in Q3 2025.

Growth strategy and synergies

This acquisition underscores Pet Service Holding's ambition to further strengthen its market position and achieve sustainable growth. Mr. Johan Nap will remain director of Petlux and will continue to play a key role in the company's further growth and strategic development. His sharp vision and market knowledge make him a valuable resource for the organization.

Pet Service Holding sees Petlux as a strong addition to its existing portfolio and a key building block in its strategy. The acquisition brings considerable synergies, including economies of scale, knowledge sharing, and expanded customer reach. This creates a solid foundation for accelerated growth, innovation, and increased market share.

"We strongly believe that this acquisition not only contributes to our financial results but also aligns perfectly with our strategy to invest in high-potential brands with a strong customer-centric focus," said Ron van Veldhoven, CEO of Pet Service Holding. "With Petlux, we integrate a dynamic and future-oriented company ready for its next growth phase

About Pet Service Holding

Pet Service Holding N.V. is a leading player in pet care in the Netherlands. We aim to distinguish ourselves in this competitive market by bringing together a broad range of services and leveraging our valuable experience and expertise in this field. With a focus on pet supplies, nutrition, and products for veterinary practices, we are well positioned to meet the needs of pets and their owners across Europe.

Ticker: ALPET (Euronext Growth Paris) ISIN: NL0015001HZ9

Also listed on: NXchange Amsterdam (ISIN: NL00150004O8)

Contacts:

Pet Service Holding

Ron van Veldhoven

Chief Executive Officer

+31-75-7572685

info@petserviceholding.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 71 94 92

petserviceholding@newcap.eu