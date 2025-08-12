Dicot Pharma AB: Dicot Pharma presents interim report Q2 2025

Uppsala, Sweden, August 12, 2025. Dicot Pharma AB publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2025. The report is available as an attached document and on www.dicotpharma.com. The company's CEO Elin Trampe and CFO Björn Petersson will present the report in a webcast, sub-titled in English, at 10.00, a broadcast that can also be viewed afterwards - see link below.

Second quarter, April-June 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 (0.0) million

Earnings after financial items amounted to SEK -24.3 (-13.1) million

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.01 (-0.02)

"The fact that LIB-01 acts on structures that control erection, rather than within the erectile tissue itself, is an important distinction. From a scientific perspective, these findings are highly interesting", commented Charlotta Gauffin, Chief Scientific Officer, following the publication of new results regarding the mechanism of action.

Significant events during the quarter

In June, it was announced that the enrolment in the ongoing phase 2a study was completed and that all participants had been dosed according to schedule. Hence, the clinical study can be completed in August and the results reported no later than three months thereafter.

In May it was presented that studies of LIB-01's mechanism of action show that it affects the nerves and vascular structures that interact in creating penile erection. The results demonstrate the difference from current potency drugs and the potential to change the paradigm of erectile dysfunction management.

The proceeds from the exercise of warrants TO 6 were received in April and provided Dicot Pharma with approximately SEK 43.8 million before issue costs. TO 6 was utilized to approximately 96 percent.

The number of shareholders increased by 31% during the quarter to 12,788.

The Annual General Meeting on May 6 re-elected Eva Sjökvist Saers, Fredrik Buch, Mikael von Euler, Per-Göran Gillberg, and Jan-Eric Österlund as ordinary Directors of the Board with Eva Sjökvist Saers as its Chairman.

For further information re. the report, please contact:

Elin Trampe, CEO

Phone: +46 72 502 10 10

E-mail: elin.trampe@dicotpharma.com

Björn Petersson, CFO

Phone: +46 76 109 00 00

E-mail: bjorn.petersson@dicotpharma.com

About Dicot Pharma AB

Dicot Pharma is developing the drug candidate LIB-01, which will be a potency agent to better treat erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation. The ambition is to create a drug with significantly longer effect and far fewer side effects, compared to current available drugs. Today, over 500 million men suffer from these sexual dysfunctions and the market is valued at USD 8 billion. Dicot Pharma's business model involves evaluating industrial and financial partnerships during clinical development to bring LIB-01 to commercialization on the world market.

Dicot Pharma is listed on Nasdaq First North and has approximately 12,800 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.dicotpharma.com.

This is a translation from the Swedish original. In case of differences between versions, the Swedish version prevails.

This information is information that Dicot Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-08-12 08:15 CEST.