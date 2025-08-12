Scandinavian ChemoTech AB: Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ) publishes Interim Report Q2 2025

Second quarter sales reached 3,841 KSEK, which is the best quarter so far. All sales originated from Animal Care.

April - June 2025

Net sales amounted to 3 841 KSEK (1 681)

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -943 KSEK (-4 104)

Earnings per share amounted to -0,04 SEK (-0,23)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -504 KSEK (-553)

January - June 2025

Net sales amounted to 6 313 KSEK (3 026)

Profit/loss after financial items amounted to -4 265 KSEK (-7 307)

Earnings per share amounted to -0,18 SEK (-0,41)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to -1 743 KSEK (-5 406)

All orders were delivered at the end of the period

Events during the reporting period

ChemoTech starts in 2025 strongly with Q1 order intake exceeding USD 230,000.

Animal Care expands U.S. presence with new partnership, securing order of appr. USD 66,000.

ChemoTech's Animal Care celebrates recordbreaking month with order intake of 200,000 USD in April.

Events after the reporting period

Animal Care achieves record-breaking sales in Q2 2025, totaling USD 390,000.

ChemoTech's TSE Treatment shows high response rate in veterinary cancer study- validated by approved PhD dissertation.

ChemoTech carries out a directed share issue and receives appr. 4.85MSEK.

Word from the CEO

Q2 2025 marks a historic breakthrough for Scandinavian ChemoTech - achieving the world's first completed scientific trial validating our Tumour-Specific Electroporation (TSE) technology in veterinary oncology. Coupled with record-breaking commercial results, this quarter firmly positions us on a clear path toward sustained growth and long-term profitability.

VQ Animal Care Inc. achieved record-breaking sales of USD 390,000 in Q2, representing nearly 60% of our total revenue in 2024-within a single quarter. Combined with Q1, H1 2025 revenue totals USD 630,000, nearly matching last year's full-year figures.

This acceleration confirms strong market adoption of our vetIQure TSE technology, particularly in the United States, which contributed 85% of Q2 revenue. System installations accounted for 62% of sales, with the remainder driven by recurring treatment kits-an encouraging trend for long-term revenue growth.

Scientific Breakthrough - First Completed Veterinary Trial of TSE

A landmark achievement was reached this quarter with the first-ever completed scientific study of Tumour-Specific Electroporation (TSE) in veterinary oncology.

The independent trial, conducted at Istanbul University-Cerrahpasa, formed the basis for a successfully defended PhD dissertation, with impressive response rates of 72-100% in dogs and cats.

This is more than a validation - it is academic proof of what practitioners have already seen in the field: TSE has the potential to transform cancer treatment in animals. It strengthens our scientific credibility, supports regulatory progress, and paves the way for global expansion and new research collaborations.

Capital efficiency and strategic funding

We continue to maintain tight control over costs while executing ambitious growth initiatives. The operational restructuring launched in late 2024 is already yielding results, with annual savings of 2-3 MSEK being reinvested in high-impact commercial activities.

Just a few weeks after the end of the second quarter we raised SEK 4.85 million in a directed share issue, backed by new shareholders from strong industrial and entrepreneurial families. Their involvement brings both capital and strategic value, particularly in the Indian market.

Our full leadership team also subscribed to 100% of the 2025 warrant program, reinforcing their belief in the company's future.

Clinical progress in human oncology

Our human trial at AIIMS Jodhpur has now treated 15 patients. While inclusion criteria remain narrow, the data collected will be of high clinical value and critical to the technology's future in human oncology.

Looking ahead

We are focused on:

Achieving cash flow positivity

Strengthening recurring revenues through treatment kits

Expanding sales in key markets in North America and Europe

Advancing regulatory and scientific validation through the Trial at AIIMS in India

Thank you to our shareholders for your continued support and confidence. We are building a company capable of transforming cancer care.

This disclosure contains information that ChemoTech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 12-08-2025 08:05 CET.

For further information please contact:

Mohan Frick, CEO

Phone: +46 (0)10-218 93 00

E-mail: ir@chemotech.se

Certified Adviser: Redeye AB

Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (publ)

ChemoTech is a Swedish medical technology company based in Lund that has developed a patented technology platform to offer cancer patients access to a new treatment alternative, Tumour Specific Electroporation (TSE), available for treatment of both humans and animals. There are a large number of cancer patients whose tumours for various reasons cannot be treated by conventional methods but where TSE can be a solution. Therefore, the company continuously evaluates new opportunities and areas of application for the technology. ChemoTech's shares (CMOTEC B) are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm and Redeye AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Read more at: www.chemotech.se.