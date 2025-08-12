Xspray Pharma ("Xspray") has entered into a license agreement with Handa Therapeutics ("Handa") granting Handa a non-exclusive license to certain Xspray patents. The license covers commercialization of a dasatinib product in the US market and, at a later stage, selected Asian markets. Under the agreement, Xspray will receive up to a double-digit royalty on Handa's net proceeds.

This is the first out-licensing from Xspray's broad patent portfolio and marks an important milestone in capitalizing on its intellectual property assets. The company's core strategy to develop and commercialize improved PKI-drugs using its patented HyNap technology remains unchanged. Its lead product candidate Dasynoc awaits FDA-approval with a PDUFA date of October 7, 2025. However, further licensing agreements may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"The agreement confirms the value of our patent portfolio and demonstrates that our long-term work to build our comprehensive patent portfolio is paying off. As for the dasatinib market, I'm convinced that when Dasynoc is launched it will be seen as the premium product in its market segment as it combines pH-independent absorption with lower dose strength and high precision, eliminating sensitivity to all acid-reducing agents," says Per Andersson, CEO of Xspray Pharma.

The agreement further ensures that Xspray's planned launch of Dasynoc can proceed without being affected by any United States regulatory exclusivities that may be associated with Handa's product. Handa's dasatinib product has not yet been launched.

About Xspray Pharma

Xspray Pharma AB (publ) is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development of improved PKIs for cancer treatment, leveraging its proprietary HyNap technology platform. The company aims to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients by improving the efficacy, safety, and patient experience of existing cancer therapies. Xspray Pharma's shares are traded at Nasdaq Stockholm (Nasdaq Stockholm: XSPRAY). For more information about Xspray Pharma AB and its innovative approach to cancer treatment, please visit www.xspraypharma.com.

