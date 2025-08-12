Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company" or "CopAur") is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher E. Babcock as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Babcock brings over four decades of mining experience in open pit heap and vat leach gold projects, with a career focused on the development, design, construction, and start-up of gold mines in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. He has held senior leadership positions ranging from consultant to President, with direct involvement in advancing multiple projects from bulk testing through to commercial production.

Throughout his career, Mr. Babcock has overseen all aspects of mine start-up operations, including the design and construction of heap and vat leach facilities, carbon recovery plants, crushing and agglomeration circuits, leach pads and ponds. His experience also includes the general management and administration of mining operations, particularly in Mexico and the United States.

Career highlights include:

El Castillo Mine (Mexico) - As President & CEO of Castle Gold, led development and production prior to the company's acquisition by Argonaut Gold (later acquired by Alamos Gold).

(Mexico) - As President & CEO of Castle Gold, led development and production prior to the company's acquisition by Argonaut Gold (later acquired by Alamos Gold). Mulatos Mine (Mexico) - As Manager of Mexico for Alamos Gold, contributed to the initial development of this open pit heap leach operation.

(Mexico) - As Manager of Mexico for Alamos Gold, contributed to the initial development of this open pit heap leach operation. Santana Gold Project (Mexico) - Managed small-scale heap leach production for Corex Gold (now Minera Alamos).

(Mexico) - Managed small-scale heap leach production for Corex Gold (now Minera Alamos). Key roles in the development and operation of La Colorada, El Zapote, La Cieniguita, San Antonio, and other gold projects across North and South America.

Mr. Babcock's appointment comes as CopAur advances its 100%-owned, past-producing Kinsley Mountain Oxide Gold Project in Nevada. The Company has recently submitted a permit application at Kinsley Mountain. His extensive background in bulk testing and heap leach development is expected to be instrumental in guiding the project toward near-term production opportunities.

Conrad Swanson, Chairman of CopAur Minerals, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome Chris to CopAur's senior leadership team. His hands-on experience in mine development, heap leach operations, and production start-ups directly aligns with our focus at Kinsley Mountain. We believe his expertise will be a key driver in advancing the project toward bulk testing and production."

About CopAur

CopAur is an exploration company focused on developing projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

On Behalf Of The Board Of CopAur Minerals Inc.

Conrad Swanson, Chairman

Forward-Looking Information

