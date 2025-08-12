Cubic Defense: Cubic, ShootHouse and Digimation to Provide a Family of System Integrated Products to the Middle East and Singapore

Delivering cost-effective simulation training solutions to improve proficiency and critical decision-making skills

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Cubic Defense is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with ShootHouse and Digimation. The alliance will provide Cubic exclusivity for VIPER and DART MAX to customers in the Middle East and Singapore. Cubic will also provide tailor-made, in-country, operations and maintenance support to meet customer requirements.

"This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to equipping global law enforcement and military teams with the most advanced and effective training solutions," said Alicia Combs, Vice President and General Manager at Cubic Defense. "The EST4000 capability delivers a tailor-made, cost-effective way to experience and learn from life-threatening situations in a safe environment to improve firearm proficiency and critical decision-making skills."

Firearms simulation system that gives the customer state-of-the-art technology with the ability to design, save, store and share their own training events.

EST4000 Standard (S): Based on ShootHouse's VIPER software and integrated with best-in-class add-ons depending on the customer's requirement (such as, tetherless recoil systems, shootback simulation, live fire options and weapon handling data capture).

EST4000 Live, Virtual and Constructive (LVC): Built on ShootHouse's VIPER software and integrated to include a wide range of add-ons as set out for EST4000 (S). The system includes Cubic's LVC training technology, providing exposure to a wide range of proficiencies, to deliver ultimate realism, including capabilities not previously available to simulation shooting ranges (including UAV, indirect weapon effects, electronic warfare, ISTAR, helicopters, and CCTV systems).

EST4000 Advanced (A): Created on Digimation's DART MAX software and integrated to include a wide range of add-ons as set out for EST4000 (S). The system will include 4K resolution, computer generated imagery (CGI), extensive use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Arabic language models and an unlimited ability to self-create and save scenarios and training activities. EST4000 (A) offers tailored, game-changing technology to the Middle East and Singapore with incredible AI growth opportunities.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys, and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions.



