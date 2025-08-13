

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo-headquartered information technology business NTT DATA Group Corporation (NT5.F) on Wednesday announced a global partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate AI-powered cloud innovations and unlock new possibilities with AI for enterprise organizations across industries.



This global partnership builds on NTT DATA and Google Cloud's 2024 co-innovation agreement in APAC.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



NTT DATA would build new industry solutions using Google Agentspace, Google's Gemini models, secure data clean rooms and modernized data platforms. At the heart of this innovation strategy is Takumi, NTT DATA's GenAI framework that integrates seamlessly with Google Cloud's AI stack, enabling rapid prototyping and operationalization of GenAI use cases.



The AI-driven cloud modernization with Google Distributed Cloud aims at a secure, scalable modernization built and managed on NTT DATA's global infrastructure, from data centers to edge to cloud. Delivering secure, compliant solutions through Google Distributed Cloud in both air-gapped and connected deployments is expected to meet data sovereignty and regulatory demands in sectors such as finance, government and healthcare without compromising innovation.



The Google Distributed Cloud sandbox environment would help teams upskill through hands-on training and accelerate time to market with Google Distributed Cloud technologies through preconfigured, ready-to-deploy templates.



NTT DATA has established a dedicated global Google Cloud Business Group comprising thousands of engineers, architects and advisory consultants. NTT DATA is also investing in advanced training and certification programs ensuring teams across sales, pre-sales and delivery are equipped to sell, secure, migrate and implement AI-powered cloud solutions.



Additionally, both companies are co-investing in global sales and go-to-market campaigns to accelerate client adoption across priority industries.



