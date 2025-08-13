BD MULTIMEDIA: ALTRA: TRACTIAL Shares Will Now Be Listed Under The Ticker ALTRA On Euronext Growth

TRACTIAL (formerly BD MULTIMEDIA), listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305), announces the change of its stock ticker.
As of August 15, 20251, the company's shares will trade under the new ticker ALTRA, in alignment with its new corporate name: TRACTIAL.
|Previous corporate name: BD MULTIMEDIA
|New corporate name: TRACTIAL
|Previous ticker: ALBDM
|New ticker: ALTRA
|ISIN: FR0000035305
|ISIN unchanged
This change has no impact on shareholders' rights or the company's financial commitments.
More than a formal update, this transition reflects the strategic transformation the Group has undertaken in recent years, built on two core pillars:
- The scaling of its fintech services through the Payment.net platform (FaaS - Fintech-as-a-Service)
- The gradual accumulation of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, rooted in a vision of technological and financial sovereignty
"TRACTIAL is more than a new name, it embodies a vision and the continuity of everything we've built so far," says Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the board
1 Estimated date, subject to Euronext system update
ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.
GROUP COMPANIES :
