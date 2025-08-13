Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: 932700 | ISIN: FR0000035305
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:02
4,580 Euro
-9,13 % -0,460
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
13.08.2025 08:23 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BD MULTIMEDIA: ALTRA: TRACTIAL Shares Will Now Be Listed Under The Ticker ALTRA On Euronext Growth

TRACTIAL (formerly BD MULTIMEDIA), listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305), announces the change of its stock ticker.

As of August 15, 20251, the company's shares will trade under the new ticker ALTRA, in alignment with its new corporate name: TRACTIAL.

Previous corporate name: BD MULTIMEDIANew corporate name: TRACTIAL
Previous ticker: ALBDMNew ticker: ALTRA
ISIN: FR0000035305ISIN unchanged

This change has no impact on shareholders' rights or the company's financial commitments.



More than a formal update, this transition reflects the strategic transformation the Group has undertaken in recent years, built on two core pillars:

  • The scaling of its fintech services through the Payment.net platform (FaaS - Fintech-as-a-Service)
  • The gradual accumulation of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, rooted in a vision of technological and financial sovereignty

"TRACTIAL is more than a new name, it embodies a vision and the continuity of everything we've built so far," says Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the board

1 Estimated date, subject to Euronext system update


ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.

GROUP COMPANIES :
  • The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF.
  • The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.
  • Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.
  • The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project.
  • Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs.
  • The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France.
  • The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project.
TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93613-tractial-2025-08-13-ven-tractial-ticker-altra-euronext-growth.pdf

